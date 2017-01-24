Saints angering teams by taking Senior Bowl players off site for interviews

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 1:25 PM EST

We have our first mildly interesting story to emerge from Senior Bowl week.

Per multiple sources, the Saints have been taking Senior Bowl players off site for interviews. This has been rubbing other teams the wrong way because it takes time to get the players off site, interview them, and bring them back. With limited total time for the interviews, that makes it hard for every team to interview every player it wants to interview.

As one source explained it, many of the players become confused when they are driven away, but they don’t know to say no.

The Saints aren’t breaking any rules, and some of the blame should go to the folks running the Senior Bowl for letting it happen. Regardless, teams aren’t happy about it, and if that’s the biggest problem to emerge from the week in Mobile, Alabama, it’s not a bad week.