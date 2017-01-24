Saints interview Jason Tarver for linebackers coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 24, 2017, 8:30 PM EST

The Saints recently interviewed Jason Tarver for their vacant linebackers coach position, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported Tuesday.

Tarver’s title last season was senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach with the 49ers. He was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator from 2012-14.

He coached on both sides of the ball for the 49ers from 2001-10 before taking a job at Stanford University.

Tarver interviewed last week for the defensive coordinator job in Washington. That job eventually went to Greg Manusky.