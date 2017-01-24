 Skip to content

Saints interview Jason Tarver for linebackers coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 24, 2017, 8:30 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 7: Defensive coordinator Jason Tarver of the Oakland Raiders watches the San Francisco 49ers formation from the sideline in the second quarter on December 7, 2014 at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 24-13. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Saints recently interviewed Jason Tarver for their vacant linebackers coach position, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported Tuesday.

Tarver’s title last season was senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach with the 49ers. He was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator from 2012-14.

He coached on both sides of the ball for the 49ers from 2001-10 before taking a job at Stanford University.

Tarver interviewed last week for the defensive coordinator job in Washington. That job eventually went to Greg Manusky.

