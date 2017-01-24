Steelers bring Karlos Williams back for another chance

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 12:35 PM EST

Now that there’s some mystery about whether the Steelers will have a Big Ben in their future, they can at least take comfort in having a Big Karlos under contract.

The team announced that they signed 11 players to future contracts Tuesday, including large running back Karlos Williams.

Williams was cut by the Bills last summer after showing up for camp out of shape, blaming his condition on sympathy pounds gained with his pregnant fiancee. But he lost weight and gained it back, and they cut him and went on to lead the league in rushing.

When he’s been in shape Williams has been productive, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns in 2015. Williams was also suspended 10 games by the league in November for a second violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, but the Steelers apparently saw fit to give him another chance anyway. According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the remainder of his suspension has been lifted by the league.

The Steelers also signed nine other players who spent time on their practice squad this season, including running backs Gus Johnson, Brandon Brown-Dukes, and Dreamius Smith, cornerbacks Brandon Dixon and Mike Hilton, offensive linemen Keavon Milton and Matt Feiler, safety Jacob Hagen, and wide receiver Marcus Tucker. They also added former Packers practice squad wide receiver Dez Stewart.