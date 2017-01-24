 Skip to content

Steelers may be sending the rest of the league a message about Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2017, 11:38 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

Last week’s ominous remarks from Steelers coach Mike Tomlin may have been more than a warning to Antonio Brown; they may have been the first step in baiting the hook to trade the star receiver.

“That’s often why you see great players move from team to team,” Tomlin said in the wake of Brown’s Facebook Live fiasco. “Don’t want that to happen to Antonio Brown.”

Maybe Tomlin does. The recent leak to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who is embedded with the Steelers, that the team believes Brown cares too much about his statistics and that he was “pouting” after the first touchdown of Sunday’s loss to the Patriots could be regarded as a deliberate effort by the team to slide Brown toward the trading block.

Brown has one year left on a contract that he has outperformed. After the Steelers slid money from 2016 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2016, Brown now expects a market-value deal.

Before the Steelers consider that, why not see whether another team makes a call? Six years ago, the Steelers unloaded Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes after the league imposed a four-game suspension under the substance-abuse policy. While Brown has gotten in no trouble away from the field, the Facebook Live incident coupled with team-leaked concerns about Brown’s willingness to put personal goals behind team goals could be enough to prompt the team to give the tree a mild shake and see what happens.

Don’t be shocked if the Steelers issue a public denial of the report from a media outlet that the Steelers partially own, since they may end up having to continue the relationship with Brown. Even if they do, the message apparently is sent: If you’re interested in Antonio Brown, make an offer.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to “Steelers may be sending the rest of the league a message about Antonio Brown”
  1. 700levelvet says: Jan 24, 2017 11:42 AM

    You created the monster….

  2. steelcurtainn says: Jan 24, 2017 11:42 AM

    AB is going no where except to stay with the Steelers. End of Story.

  3. eddievaliant23 says: Jan 24, 2017 11:44 AM

    Or the Steelers may want to get a better deal from Brown in a new contract.

  4. djstat says: Jan 24, 2017 11:45 AM

    Send him to Baltimore

  5. factschecker says: Jan 24, 2017 11:46 AM

    I remember when these types of articles were always about Gronk.

  6. ehsguy72 says: Jan 24, 2017 11:47 AM

    Diva- and not a very bright one at that

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!