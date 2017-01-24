Terry McDonough to get second interview with 49ers

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 24, 2017, 2:05 PM EST

While many have pulled out, the 49ers do still have candidates for their General Manager opening.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals executive Terry McDonough is expected to have his second interview with the 49ers Saturday.

And since Saturday is the day Falcons offensive coordinator and coach-in-waiting Kyle Shanahan can talk to the 49ers, that meeting will presumably take place in Atlanta.

McDonough, the Cardinals vice president of player personnel, has gotten an endorsement from former 49ers coach Mike Nolan, and is one of few known remaining candidates.

Minnesota’s George Paton is also still apparently in the mix, though the Colts want to talk to him as well.