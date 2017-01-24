Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

Former Bills will be on both sides of the Super Bowl matchup.

The Dolphins have drafted Senior Bowl participants in each of the last two years.

Last Sunday saw the Patriots offense in fine form.

The Jets interviewed Falcons coach Dan Quinn before hiring Todd Bowles in 2015.

Setting the stage for an important Ravens offseason.

A couple of Bengals rookies had their seasons ruined by injuries.

Did the Browns have to overpay LB Jamie Collins to get him to stay?

The Steelers aren’t second-guessing their use of zone coverage.

Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney discussed areas of his game that he can improve.

How long will Chuck Pagano remain the Colts’ coach?

The Jaguars are taking a break from providing a Senior Bowl coaching staff.

University of Miami CB Corn Elder would love to play for the Titans after rooting for them as a kid.

Broncos General Manager John Elway spent some time with Tony Romo recently.

The Chiefs haven’t lost too many of their own free agents in recent years.

Some facts and fictions about the Raiders’ plan to move to Las Vegas.

Chargers CB Jason Verrett is looking forward to playing in Los Angeles.

Cowboys WR Dez Bryant kicked in money to feed rescue dogs.

The Giants had WR Chris Hogan on their practice squad, but cut him loose after a brief stint.

The Eagles are moving Taylor Hart to the offensive line.

What changes will defensive coordinator Greg Manusky make with the Redskins?

Said Bears G Josh Sitton of the team’s offensive line, “We can only get better now that we’re going to be able to have an offseason together.”

A list of Senior Bowl players that might interest the Lions.

Packers DB Micah Hyde isn’t sure what will happen in free agency.

The Vikings will try to become the second straight team to win the NFC a year after opening 5-0 and missing the playoffs.

The Falcons will be bringing the whole organization to Houston.

Breaking down the state of the Panthers’ special teams.

The Saints spent some time with a local prospect at the Senior Bowl.

Some early draft predictions for the Buccaneers.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has a torn rotator cuff.

A look at the Rams’ need at wide receiver.

Dwight Clark likes the choice of Kyle Shanahan as 49ers coach.

What will the Seahawks do on the offensive line this offseason?