With investigation still open, Jerry Jones stands by Elliott

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 24, 2017, 7:54 PM EST

The NFL’s investigation into domestic violence charges against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains open, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl Tuesday that he has believed since last summer that Elliott will be exonerated.

“I’m just aware of all the circumstances here,” Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News. “I would want our fans to know that I’m very aware of all the facts and the details and been aware of it since training camp and not one thing has come up or surfaced that in any way gives me any concern, that I actually [in] my mind put to bed at training camp.”

Jones initially went the no-comment route when he was asked about the investigation, but as we know with Jones there are various levels of “no comment,” most of which involve some comments.

Jones said Tuesday that he is “well aware of all of the circumstances involved there” and has “felt good about it since training camp. I’ve seen nothing that in any way would make me think any differently than we felt shortly after it became a point. I don’t want to get into how this comes out one way or the other.”

After the Cowboys’ season ended last week, Elliott told reporters he wanted “closure” and said there was nothing investigators would find if they continued to pursue the investigation. Elliott’s attorney made similar comments last October.