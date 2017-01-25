Antonio Brown endorses Pat McAfee’s criticism of NFLN

Antonio Brown hasn’t directly denied the contents of an NFL Network report that: (1) the Steelers are concerned he cares too much about statistics; and (2) Brown was pouting after the Steelers scored their first touchdown at New England on Sunday. Indirectly, he has made his views known.
Brown has retweeted the following Twitter message from Colts punter Pat McAfee criticizing the report.
“NFL Network . . . owned/operated by the NFL . . . reported @AntonioBrown was pouting after 1st td . . so, lying 2 make superstars look bad is good 4 biz?”
It’s a valid point, especially since certain aspects of the report appear to be inaccurate. And it raises real questions about whether and to what extent the Steelers approved (at best) or leaked (at worst) the news to the media conglomerate that the Steelers partially own.
The item came from Aditi Kinkabwhala of NFL Network, a reporter who is essentially embedded with the Steelers. As Albert Breer learned the hard way while working for NFL Media, stirring the pot with one of the member franchises can create problems. Without delving too far into territory that could prompt a negative reaction from 345 Park Avenue, let’s just say that Kinkabwhala is smart enough to know how to avoid a negative reaction from the NFL franchise she primarily covers.
Coincidentally (or not), there hasn’t been a negative reaction from the Steelers. The team hasn’t denied the report, and coach Mike Tomlin didn’t declare it to be #fakenews when meeting with reporters on Tuesday; Tomlin simply said he didn’t see any pouting.
So any anger form McAfee, Brown, or anyone else directed at NFL Network for any inaccuracies or embellishments in the report should also be directed at the Steelers, who did nothing to stop the report, who haven’t reacted in the way they should have if it were based on alternative facts, and who apparently wanted to send a message by putting the information into the public consciousness.
So its the job of the Steelers to comment and investigate unsubstantiated rumor oriented report? Shouldnt they be concentrating on stuff like winning football games instead of media generated conflict?
If the heat is on Brown, then it’s off someone else. Who else should be feeling the heat? How about Tomlin and Butler, who didn’t have a clue on defense? It looked like the Steelers went with ” Cover 2″, which in Tomlin’s defense means you cover two guys and leave everyone else wide open.
It’s official! #PoutGate
Just when you thought trivial had lost its meaning.
Nobody should listen to anything McAfee has to say for the sole fact he considers himself a superstar. If that tweet is not sarcastic, well… he must have got into someone’s drugs…
Brown retweeting that just shows how out there he is as well.
All credibility for both is lost.
but what I really want to know is what shoes did he have on when he said this?
These distractions are only getting worse and will cripple the Steelers next year. The team is self-destructing before our eyes.
They don’t have any games in the near future so I’m sure it wouldn’t be too costly for them to dispute a false report.
Tired of hearing about this guy. AB why don’t you go stand in front of a mirror and gawk at yourself for an hour and say how “blessed’ you are and how great GOD is for allowing you to get blown out by the Patriots.