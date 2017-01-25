 Skip to content

Antonio Brown endorses Pat McAfee’s criticism of NFLN

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

Antonio Brown hasn’t directly denied the contents of an NFL Network report that: (1) the Steelers are concerned he cares too much about statistics; and (2) Brown was pouting after the Steelers scored their first touchdown at New England on Sunday. Indirectly, he has made his views known.

Brown has retweeted the following Twitter message from Colts punter Pat McAfee criticizing the report.

“NFL Network . . . owned/operated by the NFL . . . reported @AntonioBrown was pouting after 1st td . . so, lying 2 make superstars look bad is good 4 biz?”

It’s a valid point, especially since certain aspects of the report appear to be inaccurate. And it raises real questions about whether and to what extent the Steelers approved (at best) or leaked (at worst) the news to the media conglomerate that the Steelers partially own.

The item came from Aditi Kinkabwhala of NFL Network, a reporter who is essentially embedded with the Steelers. As Albert Breer learned the hard way while working for NFL Media, stirring the pot with one of the member franchises can create problems. Without delving too far into territory that could prompt a negative reaction from 345 Park Avenue, let’s just say that Kinkabwhala is smart enough to know how to avoid a negative reaction from the NFL franchise she primarily covers.

Coincidentally (or not), there hasn’t been a negative reaction from the Steelers. The team hasn’t denied the report, and coach Mike Tomlin didn’t declare it to be #fakenews when meeting with reporters on Tuesday; Tomlin simply said he didn’t see any pouting.

So any anger form McAfee, Brown, or anyone else directed at NFL Network for any inaccuracies or embellishments in the report should also be directed at the Steelers, who did nothing to stop the report, who haven’t reacted in the way they should have if it were based on alternative facts, and who apparently wanted to send a message by putting the information into the public consciousness.

 

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
8 Responses to “Antonio Brown endorses Pat McAfee’s criticism of NFLN”
  1. bobcrs says: Jan 25, 2017 11:50 AM

    So its the job of the Steelers to comment and investigate unsubstantiated rumor oriented report? Shouldnt they be concentrating on stuff like winning football games instead of media generated conflict?

  2. 6ball says: Jan 25, 2017 11:51 AM

    .
    If the heat is on Brown, then it’s off someone else. Who else should be feeling the heat? How about Tomlin and Butler, who didn’t have a clue on defense? It looked like the Steelers went with ” Cover 2″, which in Tomlin’s defense means you cover two guys and leave everyone else wide open.
    .

  3. ballistictrajectory says: Jan 25, 2017 11:54 AM

    It’s official! #PoutGate

    Just when you thought trivial had lost its meaning.

  4. thefatlazygamer says: Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM

    Nobody should listen to anything McAfee has to say for the sole fact he considers himself a superstar. If that tweet is not sarcastic, well… he must have got into someone’s drugs…

    Brown retweeting that just shows how out there he is as well.

    All credibility for both is lost.

  5. peytonwantsaflag says: Jan 25, 2017 12:03 PM

    but what I really want to know is what shoes did he have on when he said this?

  6. takeyourpunishmentandquitwhininglikeababy says: Jan 25, 2017 12:05 PM

    These distractions are only getting worse and will cripple the Steelers next year. The team is self-destructing before our eyes.

  7. Kim Jong Goodell says: Jan 25, 2017 12:06 PM

    bobcrs says:
    Jan 25, 2017 11:50 AM
    So its the job of the Steelers to comment and investigate unsubstantiated rumor oriented report? Shouldnt they be concentrating on stuff like winning football games instead of media generated conflict?
    ___________________________
    They don’t have any games in the near future so I’m sure it wouldn’t be too costly for them to dispute a false report.

  8. orangecrush21 says: Jan 25, 2017 12:07 PM

    Tired of hearing about this guy. AB why don’t you go stand in front of a mirror and gawk at yourself for an hour and say how “blessed’ you are and how great GOD is for allowing you to get blown out by the Patriots.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!