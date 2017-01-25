Bills G.M.: Tyrod Taylor surgery shouldn’t be a factor

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 7:07 AM EST

Tyrod Taylor created a nervous timeline for the Bills when he had surgery earlier this month to repair a groin injury.

It’s nervous because they’re on the hook for $27.5 million in injury guarantees if he’s not able to pass a physical by March 11.

But Bills General Manager Doug Whaley said the surgery shouldn’t be a factor in their decision whether to pick up the option on the quarterback’s contract.

“Let me say this, all the prognostication is saying that it’s going to be something that will never play into it,” Whaley said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “Medical things, you never know, but we’re confident that no matter what, we’re going to make a decision on the best for the Buffalo Bills.”

Whaley said Taylor’s recovery was “on schedule,” but said it was “too premature” to declare their intentions with him, since they have an entirely new staff.

If he’s healthy enough to pass a physical and they decide to part ways, they can cut him with no penalty before March 11. But if for any reason he’s not well enough at that point, they’re either on the hook for the guarantees or the stage is set for a legal fight over them, if their doctors say he’s cleared and he disagrees.