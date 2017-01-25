Broncos add a couple of assistants to Vance Joseph’s staff

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

The big jobs on Vance Joseph’s first staff as the Broncos head coach have been filled and the team has moved on to filling some of the other positions.

They announced a pair of hires on Tuesday. Johnnie Lynn will be the assistant defensive backs coach and Chris Gould has been promoted to the role of assistant special teams coach.

Lynn played eight years for the Jets before moving onto a coaching career that brought him back to the NFL in 1994. He spent most of two decades as a defensive backs coach for several teams and had a two-year stint as the Giants’ defensive coordinator in 2002 and 2003. He most recently worked with the Raiders in 2014.

Gould, who is the younger brother of Giants kicker Robbie Gould, is in his third year with the Broncos. He’ll be working with newly hired special teams coach Brock Olivo.

In addition to those moves, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports that Klint Kubiak is expected back as an offensive assistant to work with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.