 Skip to content

Bruce Allen: Kirk Cousins is our quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 6:42 AM EST
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins passes the ball against the New York Giants in the second quarter at FedExField on January 1, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The word from Washington continues to be that quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t going anywhere.

Cousins could wind up as a free agent in March, but coach Jay Gruden said on Tuesday that he “totally” anticipates Cousins  starting quarterback in 2017. Gruden is on the same page as Redskins president Bruce Allen when it comes to the team’s view of Cousins’ future.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Allen was asked if one could say it is a “10” on a scale of 1-10 that Cousins will be in Washington next season. Allen said you could “go ahead” and mark it that way.

“Yeah. Kirk is our quarterback,” Allen said. “He’s played well the last two years. I know there’s other speculation, but it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”

This is a familiar dance since Cousins was in the same position heading into last offseason. He played out the year under the franchise tag, something that would cost the Redskins just under $24 million if they were to use the non-exclusive version for the second straight year. That tag would make it possible for another team to sign Cousins away for the price of two first-round picks, although Cousins could nip that in the bud by signing the tender as quickly as he did last year.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, Top Stories, Washington Redskins
8 Responses to “Bruce Allen: Kirk Cousins is our quarterback”
  1. stevenray72 says: Jan 25, 2017 6:51 AM

    Let’s lock him up to a long term deal and then concentrate on improving our Defense!

  2. 12brichandfamous says: Jan 25, 2017 6:57 AM

    He’s going nowhere. Stop the speculation.

  3. sidepull says: Jan 25, 2017 7:07 AM

    Good deal Redskins. They will sign him or they will be in a QB search for another 25 years…

  4. joepatrickmartin says: Jan 25, 2017 7:08 AM

    With Shanahan likely headed to San Fran and Kirk looking at the success Shanahan had with Matty Ice, the Redskins are getting real nervous. I can’t imagine Kirk would rather be in Washington with a volatile owner than in San Fran. If Shanahan were to land Cousins, this would be huge for San Fran because they could spend that early pick on a difference making defender.

  5. RegisHawk says: Jan 25, 2017 7:29 AM

    At a 20% markup, it will cost $23.9 million to franchise Cousins for 2017; however, it’s a 44% bump to franchise him for a 3rd year (and they can’t do it any more after that), which comes out to $34.4 million for 2018. So the starting point for negotiations will be north of $58 million for the 1st 2 years of a new contract, be it as salary or guaranteed bonus. The 49ers currently have that money…not sure Washington does.

    Their best strategy at this point might be to franchise him for 1 year, then try to cut a deal, which will force the 49ers to do something at QB in the interim, then hope he’s not in demand anywhere else when the season ends.

  6. edon8334 says: Jan 25, 2017 7:33 AM

    i hope this guy can elevate his game…i haven’t been a fan since day one

  7. mazenblue says: Jan 25, 2017 7:54 AM

    Not if Denver offers more.

  8. spotsdad says: Jan 25, 2017 8:02 AM

    Kirk Cousins is our *$25ml quarterback.

    *fixed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!