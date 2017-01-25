Bruce Allen: Kirk Cousins is our quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 6:42 AM EST

The word from Washington continues to be that quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t going anywhere.

Cousins could wind up as a free agent in March, but coach Jay Gruden said on Tuesday that he “totally” anticipates Cousins starting quarterback in 2017. Gruden is on the same page as Redskins president Bruce Allen when it comes to the team’s view of Cousins’ future.

During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Allen was asked if one could say it is a “10” on a scale of 1-10 that Cousins will be in Washington next season. Allen said you could “go ahead” and mark it that way.

“Yeah. Kirk is our quarterback,” Allen said. “He’s played well the last two years. I know there’s other speculation, but it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”

This is a familiar dance since Cousins was in the same position heading into last offseason. He played out the year under the franchise tag, something that would cost the Redskins just under $24 million if they were to use the non-exclusive version for the second straight year. That tag would make it possible for another team to sign Cousins away for the price of two first-round picks, although Cousins could nip that in the bud by signing the tender as quickly as he did last year.