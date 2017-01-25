Bruce Allen: Kirk Cousins is our quarterback

The word from Washington continues to be that quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t going anywhere.
Cousins could wind up as a free agent in March, but coach Jay Gruden said on Tuesday that he “totally” anticipates Cousins starting quarterback in 2017. Gruden is on the same page as Redskins president Bruce Allen when it comes to the team’s view of Cousins’ future.
During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Allen was asked if one could say it is a “10” on a scale of 1-10 that Cousins will be in Washington next season. Allen said you could “go ahead” and mark it that way.
“Yeah. Kirk is our quarterback,” Allen said. “He’s played well the last two years. I know there’s other speculation, but it doesn’t come from the Redskins.”
This is a familiar dance since Cousins was in the same position heading into last offseason. He played out the year under the franchise tag, something that would cost the Redskins just under $24 million if they were to use the non-exclusive version for the second straight year. That tag would make it possible for another team to sign Cousins away for the price of two first-round picks, although Cousins could nip that in the bud by signing the tender as quickly as he did last year.
Let’s lock him up to a long term deal and then concentrate on improving our Defense!
He’s going nowhere. Stop the speculation.
Good deal Redskins. They will sign him or they will be in a QB search for another 25 years…
With Shanahan likely headed to San Fran and Kirk looking at the success Shanahan had with Matty Ice, the Redskins are getting real nervous. I can’t imagine Kirk would rather be in Washington with a volatile owner than in San Fran. If Shanahan were to land Cousins, this would be huge for San Fran because they could spend that early pick on a difference making defender.
At a 20% markup, it will cost $23.9 million to franchise Cousins for 2017; however, it’s a 44% bump to franchise him for a 3rd year (and they can’t do it any more after that), which comes out to $34.4 million for 2018. So the starting point for negotiations will be north of $58 million for the 1st 2 years of a new contract, be it as salary or guaranteed bonus. The 49ers currently have that money…not sure Washington does.
Their best strategy at this point might be to franchise him for 1 year, then try to cut a deal, which will force the 49ers to do something at QB in the interim, then hope he’s not in demand anywhere else when the season ends.
i hope this guy can elevate his game…i haven’t been a fan since day one
Not if Denver offers more.
Kirk Cousins is our *$25ml quarterback.
*fixed.