Colts announce six candidates for G.M. job

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

The Colts have released the list of six candidates who will interview with owner Jim Irsay about the team’s vacancy at General Manager.

There aren’t any surprises on the list as all six have been reported as targets for the Colts since they fired Ryan Grigson last weekend. The six candidates are Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard; Seahawks co-player personnel directors Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner; Vikings assistant G.M. George Paton, Colts interim G.M. Jimmy Raye and Packers football operations director Eliot Wolf.

Dates for the interviews were not announced by the Colts, who noted that a majority of the candidates have “a strong defensive background with success finding homegrown talent through the draft.” All six were on the list of candidates for the 49ers job, but Ballard never interviewed and Paton is the only one returning for a second interview with the team.

There was a report that the Colts wanted to interview Ravens assistant G.M. Eric DeCosta for the job, but the team says that the sextet listed above will be the only people meeting with Irsay about the opening.