Colts hire Sanjay Lal as wide receivers coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 11:09 AM EST

The Colts are looking for a new General Manager, but they have found a new wide receivers coach.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have hired Sanjay Lal to work with their wideouts. Lee Hull will not be back after one season in that role.

Lal has spent the last 10 years coaching in the NFL and started that run as a quality control coach with the Raiders. He moved up to wide receivers coach in 2009, jumped to the Jets in 2012 and then moved with Rex Ryan to Buffalo for the last two seasons.

Lal previously interviewed with the Eagles about their opening for a wide receivers coach, but Philadelphia hired Mike Groh to fill that role this week.