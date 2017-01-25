Cowboys will exercise Zack Martin’s fifth-year option

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 6:59 AM EST

Since the new Collective Bargaining Agreement came into effect in 2011, teams have had the right to exercise a fifth-year option on the contracts of their first-round picks after the player has wrapped up his third year in the NFL.

There are times when such decisions may be difficult, but the one Dallas has to make this offseason isn’t in that category. They picked right guard Zack Martin in the first round of the 2014 draft and watched him become one of the best players at the position right away. He’s a two time selection for the All-Pro first-team and made the Associated Press‘ second unit after the 2015 season.

Martin’s success means it is little surprise that Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, that the team will be exercising their option on his contract for the 2019 season.

Jones called it a “big priority” to keep Martin around and the Cowboys will likely start the push for an extension at some point this offseason. They already have left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick signed to long-term deals and locking Martin up would keep the core of a strong offensive line in place for years to come.