Dolphins failed to follow concussion protocol with Matt Moore

The NFL and NFL Players Association finally have identified a violation of the in-game concussion protocol. The penalty is . . . a somewhat strongly worded letter.
The league and the union announced that the protocol “was not strictly followed” after Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took a hit to the chin and mouth during a wild-card game against the Steelers. The team doctor and the unaffiliated neuro-trauma consultant did not recognize that Moore had a documented symptom (bleeding from the mouth) that required further evaluation in the locker room.
“There is no indication that competitive issues had an impact on the care that Mr. Moore received, nor did Mr. Moore demonstrate any concussion symptoms either during or at any time following the game,” the statement explained.
The Dolphins have been asked to engage their staff in a full review of the protocol, and to conduct additional education, if necessary. The Dolphins also were warned that “any future deviation” from the concussion protocol could result in “enhanced discipline, including monetary fines assessed against the Club.”
The announcement doesn’t specify the sanction, if any, applicable to the unaffiliated neuro-trauma consultant, who along with the Miami team doctor failed to notice that Moore was bleeding from the mouth and, thus, required an evaluation in the locker room.
Regardless, it seems like a fairly light punishment for a bright-line violation of a policy that the league views as having critical importance to player health and safety.
The league talks a big game during the regular season but all bets are off when it comes to the protocol during the playoffs. I’m shocked.
At least two first round draft picks! If the weather can deflate a football leading to a million dollar fine and the loss of two major draft picks a proven failure to follow the concussion protocol must be far more serious. This silliness has to stop and that means firing Goodell.
The league doesn’t care about player safety. They just want to put on the appearance of caring to help protect them from any future litigation.
This had to be the easiest investigation the NFL has done, yet it still took nearly a month.
This was glaringly obvious. The dude took a shot from a LB running full speed. The shot was a helmet to the jaw, snapping his head back into the ground…which clearly laid him out. He stayed on the ground, some of it motionless for minutes.
He went to the sideline and wasn’t taken to the locker room for a check like we have seen repeatedly. Came back in one play later… far too soon to be properly checked, concussion or not.
Their vaunted process failed once again. Cam Newton wasn’t checked out after a similar hit and situation earlier in the season.
Goodell panicked when the concussion lawsuits were first filed and let the lawyers make all sorts of crazy rules targeting defenders. Now, the NFL is just ignoring the whole mess by letting teams get away with ignoring the concussion protocol. Doctors aren’t morons or incompetent. This was a deliberate attempt to ignore the rules for an important player on the team.
I’m not a Patriots fan, but if Goodell was serious about concussions and player safety, then the league MUST dock a draft pick to show they’re serious. No warnings or pretty pleases or slaps on the wrist such as “fines”. Please. Teams are practically printing money they make so much.
Goodell doesn’t care about players safety.
I know some on here take concussion issues as serious as an outbreak of ebola in central park, and some on here think that it’s just further evidence of the wussification of America. Either, way you feel, it’s a rule and as Roger Dodger has said many times, ‘We must uphold the Shield.’ Any IDIOT could’ve seen the need for a more in depth investigation of Moore’s symptoms. To me, that was willful disobedience that resulted in a competitive advantage (Moore, even concussed was a better option and the coaching staff knows this). Since the patriots lost a 1st round pick and millions of dollars for having a camera in the wrong spot…I would say this is worse.
okay – if that is the case why does “bleeding to the mouth” matter?