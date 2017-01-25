February will be “very important” for Josh Doctson’s progress

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

Wide receiver Josh Doctson’s rookie season was pretty much a washout thanks to an Achilles injury.

Doctson only played in two games after hurting his Achilles at the Redskins’ rookie minicamp shortly after the team made him the 22nd overall pick of last year’s draft. The injury kept Doctson off the field during training camp and the preseason and he was done for the year after three weeks of the regular season, so he didn’t do much work at all during his first year in the NFL.

On Tuesday, coach Jay Gruden said that Doctson has “not really” made any significant progress in his recovery and has not been cleared to run without restrictions. He added that he believes next month will be a big one as Doctson heads into Year Two.

“I saw him running in the pool the other day, which is exciting,” Doctson said, via the Washington Post. “We’re going to take it slow with him. I think month of February, I think is very important for his progress and then we’ll see where he’s at.”

DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon are both headed for free agency, something that likely played a role in the team’s decision to add Doctson at the top of the draft. If February doesn’t pan out as hoped, they may need to come up with a different plan to ensure they are well stocked at receiver next season.