Handling of Chris Conley concussion evaluation is under investigation

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2017, 9:50 PM EST

The Dolphins aren’t the only playoff team that found itself under NFL scrutiny as a result of a potential violation of the concussion protocol. Per a league source, the handling of Chiefs receiver Chris Conley’s concussion evaluation currently is being reviewed by the NFL Players Association.

It’s unclear whether the NFL is also investigating the situation. The concussion protocol authorizes either or both parties to explore a potential violation.

Conley absorbed a blow to the head from Steelers defensive back Sean Davis in the divisional playoff game. Conley sat on the field while being attended to by trainers and, at one point, TV images suggested that he had an apparent blank, vacant look on his face, which is one of the potential concussion signs under the protocol. Conley missed only one play.

Although he was evaluated on the sideline, the question (as it is with Matt Moore) becomes whether Conley should have been taken to the locker room for a full concussion evaluation. The protocol makes a locker-room evaluation mandatory if the player “exhibits or reports signs or symptoms of concussion on the field.”