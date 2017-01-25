Julio Jones, Alex Mack not practicing for Falcons

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2017, 5:20 PM EST

The first injury report for Super Bowl LI bye week practices is in, and it shows three players out of practice for the Falcons and one for the Patriots.

The Falcons announced that Julio Jones did not practice while he rests his injured toe, while center Alex Mack is out with a fibula injury. Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney is also out, but that’s a scheduled day off for the 36-year-old, and not injury related.

For the Patriots, the only player to miss practice was safety Nate Ebner, who has a concussion. The Patriots also listed seven players as limited in practice: WR Danny Amendola (ankle), TE Martellus Bennett (knee), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and DE Jabaal Sheard (knee).