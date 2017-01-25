 Skip to content

Julio Jones, Alex Mack not practicing for Falcons

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2017, 5:20 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 30: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after their 33-32 win against the Green Bay Packers at Georgia Dome on October 30, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

The first injury report for Super Bowl LI bye week practices is in, and it shows three players out of practice for the Falcons and one for the Patriots.

The Falcons announced that Julio Jones did not practice while he rests his injured toe, while center Alex Mack is out with a fibula injury. Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney is also out, but that’s a scheduled day off for the 36-year-old, and not injury related.

For the Patriots, the only player to miss practice was safety Nate Ebner, who has a concussion. The Patriots also listed seven players as limited in practice: WR Danny Amendola (ankle), TE Martellus Bennett (knee), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and DE Jabaal Sheard (knee).

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Julio Jones, Alex Mack not practicing for Falcons”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!