Julio Jones and Alex Mack to be held out of practice to rest

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 10:09 AM EST

The Falcons don’t have to publish an injury report this week, but if they did, two of their best players would be listed as out of practice.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said during an appearance on 92.9 The Game that wide receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack would be held out this week in hopes they’ll be available fully next week when they get to Houston.

“We’re going to rest two players this week, that’s Alex Mack and Julio, in preparation for them when we get down to Houston so they’re able to participate in practices,” Quinn said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “That’s the goal that we set out for them, and that’s the game plan. They’ll be able to play. But past those two, we’re healthy getting into our preparation on the field today.”

Jones aggravated an old toe sprain which has been bothering him since early December, and he missed two regular season games. Mack injured his left ankle in last week’s win over the Packers, came out for a play, but returned to the game.

The Falcons will practice the next three days at their facility, before leaving for Super Bowl LI on Sunday.