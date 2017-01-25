Kirk Cousins would love to stay “if the decision-makers let that happen”

Jay Gruden said he “totally” anticipates that Kirk Cousins will be his quarterback in 2017 and Redskins team president Bruce Allen said Cousins is “our quarterback”, which would seem to make it highly unlikely that Cousins is going to be playing for anyone else next season.
Cousins doesn’t sound like he’s banking on things working out that way just yet, however. Speaking from the Pro Bowl in Orlando on Wednesday, Cousins suggested that the decision about his future with the team is out of his hands.
“I’d love to build something in Washington, we’ll see if the decision-makers let that happen,” Cousins said, via Dave Richard of CBS Sports.
The decision to use the franchise tag for a second straight season is up to the Redskins, obviously, but Cousins is hardly a bystander throughout this process. He can sign a long-term deal with the team, although past comments suggest he’s not going to be in the hometown discount business when it comes time to talk numbers. Should the team use the non-exclusive version of the tag again this year, Cousins can also hold off on signing it in hopes of someone trying to sign him away or otherwise make a trade for his rights.
The next few weeks will be important if there’s going to be a deal that keeps the tag off the table and there should be interest in having such conversations if everyone’s being honest about their desire to keep working together.
Or he could come to the RAMS play for his old o.c. . Straight up for Goff . You listening Snead .
So sick of players shrugging off responsibility for where they end up. I get that there is a narrow band of options, NFLPA wants them to maximize the contract value, etc but ultimately the player is the one signing the contract and are in control of their situation.
Top 5 or top 10 in almost all QB statistical categories…there should be about 20 teams interested if the Redskins are too stupid to keep him.
He is the prime decision maker. Hopefully, he’ll give the Buffalo Bills some consideration.
Why should he give anyone a discount, he has never had his big contract merely one season of being franchised!
itssocoldinthed says:
Jan 25, 2017 2:32 PM
Really? Because ultimately it’s up to the team like any other business to offer a competitive contract not the player. So Cousins is right. Until an contract offer has been made by yhe team the decision is out of his hands.
Right now the team can apply the franchise tag, offer a long/short term contract, apply the little use transitional tag, or let Cousins walk. Cousins has no direct control over what they do.
The Redskins would have to pay him $34 million next year if they tag him, so I doubt they will do that. The question then becomes which team will be the high bidder? Both Cleveland and San Francisco have a great need and ton of money to sign an experienced QB. Given Cousins’ familiarity with Kyle Shanahan, if Shanahan believes Cousins is worth the $$, he will likely be the 49ers starting QB next year.
Isn’t he one of those decision makers? It takes at least 2 to tango. That said, he shouldn’t be taking any ‘home town’ discount. The Skins didn’t hesitate to let him take the risk of playing out the last year of his previous contract when they might have extended him instead. He bet on himself and won, then did it again playing under the tag. We can’t blame him for feeling it’s time the team absorbed some of the risk. Whether or not Cousins is worth that kind of cap hit (not saying he is or isn’t) is another discussion altogether.
Colin Kapernick will be the next Skin QB.
can’t wait to see how many times he’ll overthrow josh doctson next season ..im sure Desean is going to leave smh
Mark this down!!!!…Cousins aint going nowhere!!!!!…..Not the Rams,49ers,Bills or anybody else,Your team needs a QB? better go draft one or pick up Fitzpatrick from the Jets!!!!
Only the Washington Football Team could take the best QB they’ve had in decades and screw him over.
Houston should want him. They’d be good for a long time with him as their QB.
Get yours Kirk. One would have to be compensated handsomely to play for such a pathetic organization as the Redskins.
Stick to you guns Kirk. It isn’t every day a QB like you comes along. Or is it?
I would spend it on Garoppolo if I was GM.
At this point Cousins assessment is totally correct.
Its the Skins move. Once he Cousins has the option to make decision then we can decide if we want to blame him for whatever.
IMO he should only the franchise tag or better. His current leverage is all part of the reward stemming from the Skins decision to put him at risk with no contrast. The Skins are making rational business decisions Cousins should do the same.
He’s good but not great. Do you pay a “good” QB 24 million per season? Because that’s about what it comes down to.
Washington has a top-5 offence. I’d let that slide to a top-15 offence with lesser QB play, in return taking all that savings in cap space and stack the defence into a top-12 D.
#5 offence & #30 defence …..
or
#12 offence & #12 defence.