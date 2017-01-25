Marvin Lewis says an extension would benefit the Bengals’ organization

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 25, 2017, 6:14 PM EST

Marvin Lewis will be back for a 15th season as head coach of the Bengals in 2017, and he said Wednesday that he’d like to get another contract extension done before the season starts.

Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl, Lewis didn’t go into great detail but said an extension benefits the whole organization.

“We’d like to agree to something at some point,” Lewis said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It puts, I think, everybody’s mind at ease going forward for their futures. A lot of the people in the building, it makes it easier on them.”

Lewis and the Bengals agreed to an extension last April that put Lewis under contract through 2017. It marked the third consecutive year that Lewis got a one-year extension, and all three were announced in April.

Lewis, 58, is the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach. Last January, Lewis and the Bengals discussed a succession plan to keep Hue Jackson as offensive coordinator and eventually have Jackson take over for Lewis, but Jackson left to become head coach of the Browns.