Marvin Lewis says an extension would benefit the Bengals’ organization

Marvin Lewis will be back for a 15th season as head coach of the Bengals in 2017, and he said Wednesday that he’d like to get another contract extension done before the season starts.
Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl, Lewis didn’t go into great detail but said an extension benefits the whole organization.
“We’d like to agree to something at some point,” Lewis said, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It puts, I think, everybody’s mind at ease going forward for their futures. A lot of the people in the building, it makes it easier on them.”
Lewis and the Bengals agreed to an extension last April that put Lewis under contract through 2017. It marked the third consecutive year that Lewis got a one-year extension, and all three were announced in April.
Lewis, 58, is the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach. Last January, Lewis and the Bengals discussed a succession plan to keep Hue Jackson as offensive coordinator and eventually have Jackson take over for Lewis, but Jackson left to become head coach of the Browns.
Except for the ones that like winning.
Of course he wants an extension before his next dreadful season.
0-7 in playoffs.
Yes we were bad before he got here, but we are trending back that way. Marvin been here to long.
Send him off with Pacman and that crazy Burfict.
Almost anyone new would be better …
The primary beneficiaries would be the other teams in the AFC North.
Tonight on NFL Network
” From the Playoffs to the 9th Pick in the Draft ” : The Marvin Lewis Story
