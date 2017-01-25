Matt Ryan says Tom Brady is his longevity role model

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is 31, eight years younger than the other starting quarterback in Super Bowl LI, New England’s Tom Brady. Ryan wants to emulate Brady by continuing to play at an MVP level for as long as Brady has.
Asked today if he can see himself playing at Brady’s age, Ryan answered, “I hope so.”
Ryan said he has gotten to know Brady and studied the way Brady stays in shape in the offseason.
“He’s set the bar for longevity, aging well and playing at a really high level for a really long time,” Ryan said. “I know that he’s incredibly dedicated off the field, in terms of taking care of himself both mentally and physically and training all year round. He’s at it all year round and he’s kind of shown the way on how to do that, how to take care of yourself, and how to approach this the right way so you can play for a long time and play at a high level for a long time.”
Few players have played at Brady’s level at any age. Doing it at age 39 is incredible, and Ryan will need a lot of hard work and more than a little luck to keep doing it for eight more years.
Uggs and legwarmers, Matt. Uggs and legwarmers.
electricboogalo says:
Jan 25, 2017 4:00 PM
—
You would endorse Uggs if they paid you what they pay him
Brady has an unwavering commitment to his fitness. It is remarkable and commendable. I’m committed to fitness pizza in my mouth. With extra cheese.
He follows an incredibly healthy and very strict diet as well as a heavy year round workout regimen.
We all want to be TB, even us very very old Falcon fans from the Tommy Nobis era. 🙂
You mean he won’t be following Big Ben’s meat/cheese/bread diet as the “go to” example for increased longevity?
So long as he’s not your ethics role model or someone you lend a smart phone.
I’d choose George Blanda.
Is Matt Ryan planning to get hold of Brazilian and Italian HGH too?
Brady’s diet, workout regimen, and lifestyle aren’t for everyone. Neither is avocado ice cream or special electolyte drinks. He’s not eating chicken parm or pizza with Peyton. He won’t even endorse that stuff. Brady is playing with a different deck of cards and more power to anyone who can do that.
Contrary to what others write here about his ethics, I believe he is about as clean as you can get. He is loyal to his friends and cheating or air pressure preferences don’t break that deal for any normal person. People are jealous of him and go after him because everything seems to go right for him. Brady could very easily defend himself and go after other people, but he chooses to walk away from public confrontation. That’s his style. What our culture likes to do is to build people up and then take them down.
Pretty sure this is a shot at Brady’s age…
—
—
I would drape myself in Uggs 24/7 to get paid what he does
Hopefully, Tom can put him in touch with Alex Guerrero.
His combine photo with no shirt on says otherwise.
Pretty uses a strict diet and fitness regimen to stay at the top of his game at the late stage of his career. Peyton Manning use HGH sent to him and his wife’s name of course. Too bad they started testing for HGH in October 2014. Coincidentally his sudden and steep decline started a few months later. Peyton apologist be free to check those facts.
First thing he has to do is. Pay off the refs th throw a flag whenever he hit.also wouldn’t hurt to throw them a few more $$$$$ .so the o.l. Can hold on virtually every play .
No amount of money would make me wear chick boots or carry a man purse. I wouldn’t want my man card revoked like Tommy’s.
IMO Matt Ryan needs a little Energon and a lot of luck!
Matt Ryan took a dive after 2013 and disappeared for a while. Suddenly theres resurgence. That doesnt happen with New England and I dont think they will be back to a Superbowl for a very long time.
Matt Ryan is a lot smarter than the vast majority of his supposed supporters on this board.
Live right, work hard, play long, Matt. Just like TB12
Contrary to what others write here about his ethics, I believe he is about as clean as you can get.
________________________________________
Destroying requested evidence in an ongoing NFL so as not to incriminate himself?? If there was nothing to hide, why destroy it? Not a good look for your Super Prince. It got him suspended without pay!
.
so he is training to whine at the refs every single time a player touches him?
whine at the refs every single time a receiver is tackled?
Whine on secret social media that Goodell is telling the refs to stop making all the calls in favor of the Pats?