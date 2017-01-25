 Skip to content

Matt Slauson: Some Chargers have “false enthusiasm” about move

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2017, 3:06 PM EST
SAN DIEGO - NOVEMBER 13: Matt Slauson #68, Darius Philon #93 and Orlando Franklin #74 of the San Diego Chargers prepare to enter the field for a game against the Miami Dolphins at Qualcomm Stadium on November 13, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, whether the players or anyone else like it or not. Chargers guard Matt Slauson believes that some of his teammates don’t like it — but that they’re acting like they do.

“As players, we are kind of caught between a rock and a hard place, because, of course, we aren’t looking forward to the move but we also kind of have to be,” Slauson told Hardwick & Richards on XTRA 1360 in San Diego. “We have to be looking forward to it because if we’re going up there with the wrong attitude, we won’t have a shot. I think as players we kind of have to give a little false enthusiasm there to make something happen. Because guys like Philip [Rivers], and myself, and [Antonio] Gates, and [Danny] Woodhead, we’re running out of time and we have to win now.”

False or not, it’s good that the players have enthusiasm. Plenty of fans and media in the L.A. seem to have no enthusiasm of any kind.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Los Angeles Chargers, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Matt Slauson: Some Chargers have “false enthusiasm” about move”
  1. bitw44 says: Jan 25, 2017 3:17 PM

    LA fans could care less.

    San Diego Fans are angry.

    The Players dont want to go.

    The owners arent happy about the move.

    Who wins here? Is it serious just Spanos’s ego?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!