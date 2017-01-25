Matt Slauson: Some Chargers have “false enthusiasm” about move

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2017, 3:06 PM EST

The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, whether the players or anyone else like it or not. Chargers guard Matt Slauson believes that some of his teammates don’t like it — but that they’re acting like they do.

“As players, we are kind of caught between a rock and a hard place, because, of course, we aren’t looking forward to the move but we also kind of have to be,” Slauson told Hardwick & Richards on XTRA 1360 in San Diego. “We have to be looking forward to it because if we’re going up there with the wrong attitude, we won’t have a shot. I think as players we kind of have to give a little false enthusiasm there to make something happen. Because guys like Philip [Rivers], and myself, and [Antonio] Gates, and [Danny] Woodhead, we’re running out of time and we have to win now.”

False or not, it’s good that the players have enthusiasm. Plenty of fans and media in the L.A. seem to have no enthusiasm of any kind.