Mickey Loomis unconcerned if teams upset about off site prospect interviews

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 12:49 PM EST

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis isn’t sweating the fact that quarterback Drew Brees is unsigned beyond the 2017 season and he’s equally unconcerned about any feathers the team might be ruffling at this week’s Senior Bowl.

Mike Florio reported on Tuesday that some teams are upset that the Saints are taking prospects participating in the game off site in order to conduct interviews with them because the travel time involved cuts down on their availability for other teams. Loomis said the team is only taking players a block away in order to simulate the conditions in place for interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and that he’s unmoved by word of displeasure.

“I don’t care,” Loomis said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “That’s awesome. … I look at it like we’re hustling.”

There’s nothing in the Senior Bowl rules barring teams from taking players elsewhere for interviews. That could change in the future if enough teams are upset about it or we could see them take a page from the Saints’ book when it comes to hosting their own conversations.