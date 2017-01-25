Mike Zimmer set for another eye surgery

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer missed a December game during the regular season after having surgery to repair a torn retina before returning to the sideline the next week wearing sunglasses and a bandage over the eye.
It was the third time that Zimmer had surgery on the eye, but it wasn’t the charm. Zimmer said on Wednesday that he still can’t see out of the eye and that he is scheduled for another operation in April.
“Hopefully that will fix it,” Zimmer said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.
Zimmer said after the season that the eye problem didn’t have a great impact on his ability to do his job, although life would surely be easier with the ability to see out of both eyes and the absence of frequent surgeries from the calendar.
I think a lot of us need eye surgery after watching the Packers try to play football last Sunday.
Good Luck to coach Zimmer
Get as many eye surgeries as you want Mr. Zimmer. Your Vikings are still gonna look like crap when those eyes are fixed.
Speilman should trade a 1st and and a 4th for Doug Pederson.
i’ve had surgery for a detached retina – fortunately, it was caught early during a LASIK evaluation before it could fully detach and i lost my sight. it’s not a fun surgery – they needed to place a band (or a buckle as they called it) around the eye to hold it together – even all these years later it’s still trying to pull apart and just aches. it’s at least a three week recovery of light duty – i was surprised that Zimmer returned to the sidelines that quickly after the surgery. i hope the doctors can restore his sight and wish him the best of luck