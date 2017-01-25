Mike Zimmer set for another eye surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 3:18 PM EST

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer missed a December game during the regular season after having surgery to repair a torn retina before returning to the sideline the next week wearing sunglasses and a bandage over the eye.

It was the third time that Zimmer had surgery on the eye, but it wasn’t the charm. Zimmer said on Wednesday that he still can’t see out of the eye and that he is scheduled for another operation in April.

“Hopefully that will fix it,” Zimmer said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Zimmer said after the season that the eye problem didn’t have a great impact on his ability to do his job, although life would surely be easier with the ability to see out of both eyes and the absence of frequent surgeries from the calendar.