Ndamukong Suh had knee cleaned out, no decision on Ryan Tannehill surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 4: Running back Terrance West #28 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 4, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum offered updates on a couple of the team’s players from the Senior Bowl on Thursday.

Tannenbaum said, via Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post, that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had a “minor knee cleanout” after the end of the regular season. The surgery explains why Suh dropped out of this week’s Pro Bowl after being voted onto the team.

There’s no word on what kind of rehab timetable Suh will be working with, but it would seem like a good bet that the few months between the end of the season and the start of offseason work will leave him in good shape for the team’s return to work later this year.

Tannenbaum also said that there’s been no decision about knee surgery for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed the final three games of the regular season and the playoff loss to the Steelers after suffering ligament damage.

8 Responses to “Ndamukong Suh had knee cleaned out, no decision on Ryan Tannehill surgery”
  1. jjackwagon says: Jan 25, 2017 4:07 PM

    Does this mean they wait on Tannehill until it impacts his ability to start the season opener?

  2. ikeclanton says: Jan 25, 2017 4:13 PM

    Did Suh stomp on his own knee at the end of a game the Dolphins were losing in frustration?

  3. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jan 25, 2017 4:19 PM

    Can they do the same to his head?

  4. deneb1973 says: Jan 25, 2017 4:19 PM

    Seahawks are wondering if Miami broke the injury reporting rules too?

  5. fjw2 says: Jan 25, 2017 4:33 PM

    deneb1973 says:
    Jan 25, 2017 4:19 PM
    Seahawks are wondering if Miami broke the injury reporting rules too?

    Nah, you aren’t required to report mental impairment on the injury report

  6. VenerableAxiom says: Jan 25, 2017 4:42 PM

    Good to know it won’t effect the best DT in the AFC.

  7. magnumpimustache says: Jan 25, 2017 4:47 PM

    200 million for 2 players.

    Wise investment.

  8. OldDurtyBird says: Jan 25, 2017 4:48 PM

    Dolphins will be 5-11 in 2017, absolutely no defense and still no QB.

