Ndamukong Suh had knee cleaned out, no decision on Ryan Tannehill surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 4:01 PM EST

Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum offered updates on a couple of the team’s players from the Senior Bowl on Thursday.

Tannenbaum said, via Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post, that defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh had a “minor knee cleanout” after the end of the regular season. The surgery explains why Suh dropped out of this week’s Pro Bowl after being voted onto the team.

There’s no word on what kind of rehab timetable Suh will be working with, but it would seem like a good bet that the few months between the end of the season and the start of offseason work will leave him in good shape for the team’s return to work later this year.

Tannenbaum also said that there’s been no decision about knee surgery for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed the final three games of the regular season and the playoff loss to the Steelers after suffering ligament damage.