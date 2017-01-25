NFL has a dilemma over undisclosed Le’Veon Bell injury

One week after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted that the team had failed to disclose a knee injury suffered during the season by cornerback Richard Sherman, the Steelers have acknowledged the failure to disclose a groin injury to running back Le’Veon Bell. Unlike the Seahawks, however, the Steelers have stopped short of admitting that Bell’s injury required disclosure under the league’s injury report policy.
It was no coincidence that coach Mike Tomlin, in admitting that he knew about Bell’s groin injury, said that the injury “wasn’t significant.” Tomlin specifically was staying on the right side of the injury reporting policy.
The injury report policy specifically requires the disclosure of only “significant or noteworthy injuries” on the Practice Report. So the argument from the Steelers would be that, because Bell’s injury was not “significant,” it didn’t need to be disclosed.
Here’s the problem with that argument. Bell had been missing practice time. Each of the three Wednesdays before the team’s playoff games, Bell didn’t practice. Last Thursday, he missed practice for “personal reasons.”
The circumstances put the league office in a tough spot. If Bell missed no practice time, the folks at 345 Park Avenue could say, “The injury wasn’t significant, and Bell participated in all practices and games.” Since Bell missed four of nine practices over a three-week period with the “not injury related” designation at a time when Bell had a groin injury, the league will have a hard time burying its head in the sand on this one.
The availble evidence suggests that the “management” of Bell’s injury included giving him days off that deliberately were characterized as “not injury related” in order to conceal the injury. Without exploring the situation in further detail, there’s no way to know the truth.
But any investigation would expose just how easy it is to fudge the injury reports, something that pretty much every team does at one time or another, justified in part by the belief that everyone else is doing it, so we may as well do it, too.
Bottom line? The league would prefer to stay out of the injury report rabbit hole, because eventually it will become too clear to too many people that cheating on the injury report is widespread. The problem is that, between the Seahawks last week and the Steelers this week, the NFL may have no choice but to wallow in the reality that the hiding of injuries happens a lot more frequently than the average fan realizes.
Last year Bell would have been listed as probable
SO what you telling me is 2 teams that have long histories now of winning have both recently cheated. hhhmmm maybe there is a lesson there
It happens all the time. They previously tried to regulate it, and then a bunch of teams seemingly listed half their roster a probable, while never missing games. So, they got rid of that, and now don’t like unreported injuries that did not force players to miss any games. If not for such a worry about sports betting, this wouldn’t be an issue.
He set franchise records in the first 2 playoff games for rushing yards. It’s not uncommon for teams to give their workhorses extra time off in the beginning of the week especially when your upcoming game plan is going to lean on him for 30-35 touches.
” Bell’s injury was not “significant,” it didn’t need to be disclosed.”
Right, that’s why he was in for only 6 plays.
In 2002 I think it was, the league fined Belichick and the Pats each 25k for not disclosing a tiny cut to the hand of a receiver. It was literally about 1/8″ – 1/4″ long, the equivalent of a shaving cut and in no way impeded the receiver from playing.
Based on that precedent Tomlin and the Steelers should each be fined. It does not matter if the injury “wasn’t significant”. And its why to this day Belchick puts anyone on the injury report if they even look funny much less have a real injury.
The real problem is once again the league has escalated a finable offense to taking a draft pick from the Seahawks. If they now don’t take one from the Steelers the continue to demonstrate the clear favoritism and double standards that apply to the Jets, Giants, Steelers, Ravens and Donks who all get passes on things like this regularly while other teams get beaten up for them.
Normally I would say no big deal, who cares. But isn’t it time the NFL held everyone else to the same punishment standards? If the Pats had done this, they’d have thrown the book at them. There’s nothing wrong with managing an injury. But when Brady missed several Wednesday practices because of his knee, they specifically disclosed on the report, DNP/knee. When the same thing happened to Bell, the steelers designated it DNP, not injury related. Not fully disclosing injuries may give a competitive advantage. I have to call BS if the league does nothing.
This will be swept under the rug just like the under inflated football issue earlier this season. #integrityoftheleague
It’s not the PATRIOTS,,nothing to see here,,move on..ignore it,,,just like the steelers footballs being low,,,and it was addressed by protocol,,with no penalty….
The NFL and Goodell make things up as they go along. This should end one of two ways. Neither team should be penalized because the NFL’s policy seems too indefinite with no prescribed penalties for infractions. It provides the league and Goodell too much power to make things up as it goes along. Both teams should be treated the same even though the Steelers are a “favored” franchise where a coach can literally trip a player (Tomlin does great justice to being a Seattle “12”) and not get suspended (only $100K fine).
I agree with the article thats a problem for the league. But if they are worried about things that damage their credibility its really the question of consistency thats killing them there. So whatever they do to these teams, it does have to be the same to each. And they also need to have it in alignment with what happens to the Colts for concealing Andrew Luck’s rib injury. (So far nothing because they are still after all this time ‘looking into it’)
Doing one’s job properly shouldn’t be a dilemma. The league is supposed to keep all teams following all the same rules properly and in the same impartial way. If it’s a dilemma, perhaps the league office is lacking somehow.
lol…Sherman’s was so “significant” that he never missed a single play in any game. Bell on the other hand couldn’t play at all. Hypocrisy. The NFL is a joke.
“Did someone say investigation?”…Ted Wells
Until they do away with the ridiculous injury report altogether, they had damned well better start enforcing infractions in a consistent manner.
The Jets, Colts, Giants and Steelers, all get away with whatever they want to. Over and over.
With people losing interest in the NFL at a rapid rate, the NFL needs to pull it’s crap together. I can’t see the NFL righting their ship under the moronic leadership of Goodell.
But even they (ridiculously) thought the injury wasn’t significant (despite it’s recent significance), the injury was still noteworthy and thus had to be reported.
Put it this way, if it was Belichick it would be national headline news, Kurt Warner crying on 60 minutes, people denying science exists, Bill Nye pointing at a skeleton, calls for Belichick to be banned and the team fined $2M and several more picks….
But instead it is Tomlin. And yet Tomlin got off lightly for tripping, not investigated for Deflategate II (a joke, I know – but then Deflategate I was a joke yet Pats still got railroaded for it in a multimillion dollar fraud by Park Ave), and Tomlin got off completely for breaking integrity rules THREE TIMES in the past 2yrs (falsely claiming the Pats messed his phones in 2015, falsely claiming that the Pats goal-line shift was improper in 2015, and calling the Pats a-holes in 2017).
And the team got another free pass in 2016 when the NFL failed to fully investigate the Al Jazeera report despite Al Jazeera doubling down on it’s claims after the initial NFL response, saying they had additional recordings backing up its report, and despite baseball properly investigating and suspending a player. Again, if the Al Jazeera report had made claims about the Pats, what do you think the league would have done?
The NFL won’t do anything to Pittsburgh. They have always been above reproach. Meanwhile the league couldn’t suspend Tom Brady fast enough because he wins more than anyone else and tried to get the suspension to take effect before the Steelers / Pats opener in 2015. That was no coincidence considering they set the schedule and the suspension.
Don’t underestimate the NFL’s ability to “bury its head in the sand.” Especially when folks like the Rooneys, Maras and Bisciottis are involved.
What do you suppose the response would have been had the Pats not listed a player as injured?
And now your telling me the league may just ‘wallow” in this?
The injury report is there for a reason. Play by the rules, or get punished. Most importantly though, PUNISH CONSISTENTLY.
This is bad but deflating footballs is attacking the integrity of the game.
Clearly both teams broke the rule and got caught. If the NFL doesn’t like to enforce the rule, then change it.
Could you IMAGINE if this were the Patriots and they were heading to the Superbowl? This would be NATIONAL news and deflategate 2.0 all over again. But, alas its the Steelers and will be swept under the rug. Thanks, Goodell.
How could you make an argument that the previous two weeks he must’ve been injured when he set franchise records back to back for playoff rushing yards?
Like all three weeks he had Wednesday off and practiced Friday. The difference was the last Thursday when he was off and in Pittsburgh there were reports he was about to become a father.
Prediction: Seahawks get hammered, Steelers get a pass. In keeping with the Rooney/Mara/Jones favoritism shown by the league offices.
Not only did they not disclose the injury but Tomlin even went so far as to declare Ben, Brown and Bell HEALTHY for the first time ever for the playoffs.
that’s not non-disclosure. That is a flat out lie.