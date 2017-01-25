 Skip to content

NFL rules won’t allow Georgia Dome to televise Super Bowl

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2017, 10:47 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: An Atlanta Falcons fan holds up a sign during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Georgia Dome has indeed hosted its last football game.

Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, NFL rules do not permit Super Bowl LI to be broadcast at the recently-abandoned home of the Falcons. Implicit within this reality is the fact that the NFL won’t be making an exception to its rules.

And for good reason. The 70,000 or so who would have shown up to watch the game together would have reduced the number of local households watching the game. Which in turn would have taken a chunk out of the TV ratings.

Still, on a day when more than 100 million will be tuned in for the game, what’s another 70,000? If there’s a way to charge a modest fee and raise some money for charity, it would be a nice gesture by the league and the proprietors of the Georgia Dome.

It actually could become the start of a new tradition in all Super Bowl cities: A giant launch party at the two teams’ stadiums, with a large amount of cash raised to help some worthwhile cause.

Surely, it wouldn’t impact attendance at the Super Bowl itself. And even if stadiums in the two cities represented in the Super Bowl are full to capacity, the TV ratings would still be astronomical.

So instead of a knee-jerk reaction that would mandate clinging to the plain terms of the league’s rules, maybe the right approach would be to consider whether an opportunity exists to leverage the Super Bowl into a compelling shared experience for a good cause.

7 Responses to “NFL rules won’t allow Georgia Dome to televise Super Bowl”
  1. margoadams says: Jan 25, 2017 10:51 AM

    NFL doing NFL things. Suffering from #DeflateGate Karma

  2. smacklayer says: Jan 25, 2017 10:53 AM

    Maybe someone can explain this better, those 70,000 people would still see the commercials right? Isn’t that the point? Whether the person sees the commercial in their living room or in a stadium is the same right?

  3. seabrawk12 says: Jan 25, 2017 10:55 AM

    Have to feel good for Falcons fans to go out on top to close the dome.

  4. wib22 says: Jan 25, 2017 10:55 AM

    Goodell making a bad decision again? Shocked.

  5. monophoton says: Jan 25, 2017 10:56 AM

    Whoa whoa whoa Mike… Slow down there. That makes WAY too much sense. You keep that up and you might be getting a letter from the league.

  6. pftfan1 says: Jan 25, 2017 10:56 AM

    The picture in the article is perfect. Well done!

  7. usap1 says: Jan 25, 2017 10:56 AM

    Great idea.

