 Skip to content

Pipeline protestors from Vikings-Bears game charged

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 7:56 AM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 1: A protestor of the Dakota Access Pipeline hangs by a harness from the rafters during the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game on January 1, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protestors unfurled a banner calling for the divestment of US Bank. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two of the protestors who unfurled a banner from the rafters during the regular season finale between the Vikings and the Bears have been charged.

According to Tim Harlow of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Karl Zimmerman and Sen Holiday were each charged with burglary, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The two climbed into the rafters of U.S. Bank Stadium and dropped the banner protesting the building sponsor’s investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

They also hung there until the game was over, until police could lower them. Fans had to be cleared in the section beneath them.

The two apparently jumped a wall inside a concourse to gain access to the catwalk that led to the rafters, a serious security concern for a place that’s hosting a Super Bowl next year.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Pipeline protestors from Vikings-Bears game charged”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!