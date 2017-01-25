Pipeline protestors from Vikings-Bears game charged

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 7:56 AM EST

Two of the protestors who unfurled a banner from the rafters during the regular season finale between the Vikings and the Bears have been charged.

According to Tim Harlow of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Karl Zimmerman and Sen Holiday were each charged with burglary, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

The two climbed into the rafters of U.S. Bank Stadium and dropped the banner protesting the building sponsor’s investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

They also hung there until the game was over, until police could lower them. Fans had to be cleared in the section beneath them.

The two apparently jumped a wall inside a concourse to gain access to the catwalk that led to the rafters, a serious security concern for a place that’s hosting a Super Bowl next year.