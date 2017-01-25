Richard Sherman calls docking Seahawks a draft pick “foolishness”

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2017, 1:27 PM EST

The NFL is considering stripping the Seahawks of a draft pick for failing to list cornerback Richard Sherman on their injury report while he battled a knee injury last season. Unsurprisingly, Sherman isn’t happy about that.

Sherman told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that it’s “foolishness” for the league to consider a punitive measure against the team. Sherman did not miss any games last season, but he missed many practices, and the Seahawks termed his absence “not injury related.”

At the same time, Sherman admits he was “banged up” and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has admitted that the injury was affecting Sherman during the season. Given that, the Seahawks should have listed him on the injury report.

Because the Seahawks didn’t list him, it looks like they’re going to be punished by the league — whether Sherman thinks it’s foolish or not.