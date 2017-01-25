Richard Sherman calls docking Seahawks a draft pick “foolishness”

The NFL is considering stripping the Seahawks of a draft pick for failing to list cornerback Richard Sherman on their injury report while he battled a knee injury last season. Unsurprisingly, Sherman isn’t happy about that.
Sherman told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that it’s “foolishness” for the league to consider a punitive measure against the team. Sherman did not miss any games last season, but he missed many practices, and the Seahawks termed his absence “not injury related.”
At the same time, Sherman admits he was “banged up” and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has admitted that the injury was affecting Sherman during the season. Given that, the Seahawks should have listed him on the injury report.
Because the Seahawks didn’t list him, it looks like they’re going to be punished by the league — whether Sherman thinks it’s foolish or not.
I’m confused. Does 2016-7 count as part of the Seahawks dynasty?
Why doesn’t Sherman just keep his big mouth shut?
At this point he’s earned the moniker “Dick” .. from now on he should be refered to by the media as Dick Sherman.
how does he feel about a first round pick, a fourth round pick, $1 M fine and your star QB suspended for 25% of the season for 1 psi of air?
They freakin better discipline the seahawks for this. If they are going to discipline other teams for actual meaningless offenses, than seattle must lose a draft pick at minimum.
But knowing the NFL, they will be allowed to skate.
Sherman thinks rules apply to everyone else.
They had warnings, and they knowingly broke rules.
It wasn’t just the team that was lying and covering it up, it was HIM as well.
So yeah, it’s on YOU Sherman as much as the team.
Hey, no one seemed to mind dropping the hammer on the Pats for something as minor as tweaking the air pressure in a football (never mind the fact that the claims were bogus to begin with), so you all get what you deserve from this point forward.
What’s foolishness is the fact that you get away with holding/PI on almost every play, Dick.
rampant cheating happnin’ in the Pac Northwest
Seahawks*
It was well over 1 PSI, and everybody knows he did it. Sherman had a sore knee.
It’s foolishness to act like you don’t know the rules of the injury report after accidentally putting you foot in your mouth. Sherman needs to take this up with Cheat Carroll.
Within 5 years, Brady will be absolved of all that was shady with the deflator. Pat fans chime in on every post and are minimizing like true champs.
Just like always, he thinks he has more power than he does,!
but with new rules there is not “probable” designation.. so is not listing him as questionable equally misleading if the intent was for him to play every game?
Perhaps Sherman doesn’t know about the egregious suspension that lord Goodell bestowed upon Tom Brady for possibly knowing or conducting a scheme to deflate footballs. If my memory serves me correct, this isn’t the first time Seattle has had this type of issue before? I’m tired of players and fans complaining about their teams fines that they get or may get but the same fans hate on Patriot fans and think a 4 game suspension is fully justified on something that hasn’t been proven. We told you that your team is next. Just wait
They didn’t discipline the Steelers for deflating footballs so we’ll find out if the Seahawks are one of the favorite teams (Giants, Steelers, Cowboys, Chiefs, etc.) or one of those the NFL wants to hamstring like the Patriots. The “Shield” has become a cesspool of political influence and jealous owner backstabbing – that’s how Roger has protected the game he claims to be keeping pure.
And all just so they can make the gambling lines accurate…. why else would the IR matter.
Sorry Dick, there are consequences for breaking the rules. You aren’t special, snowflake.
You know, in the post there’s 3 words quoted from him and y’all act like he’s kicking, screaming and won’t shut up about it.
Of course he’s not happy with punishment, who ever is?
Goodell has painted himself into a corner with his nonsensical and unethical framegate saga. For the rest of his tenure, all cases of misconduct will be viewed through the framegate filter.
osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says:
Jan 25, 2017 1:37 PM
the Ideal Gas Law predicts that the Patriots balls should have measured between 11.52 and 11.32 psi
The mean of all patriots balls was 11.30 psi (and Wells did not account for the wetness of the balls)