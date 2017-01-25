Richard Sherman suggests Seahawks are being singled out

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2017, 4:25 PM EST

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman addressed on Wednesday the news that the team could lose as much as second-round draft pick for failing to disclose Sherman’s MCL injury. In addition to describing the potential penalty as “foolishness,” he suggested that the Seahawks are being singled out.

“I think they kind of are a little too hard on our team for no reason,” Sherman said. “I think if there’s other teams that kind of just got docked for the same thing, so it’s going to be curious how they treat the other teams.”

The potential loss of a draft pick for concealing an injury comes from the reality that the Seahawks have been caught on three other occasions violating the rules regarding offseason workouts. Without the history of other violations, the Seahawks would be looking at a fine only. Given the other violations, which culminated in the loss of a fifth-round draft pick and the forfeiture of a week of OTA sessions in 2017 (along with $400,000 in fines), the NFL will be accelerating the penalties.

It’s not that the Seahawks fudged the injury report; plenty of teams (if not all teams) do. The problem is that the Seahawks got caught. Or, more accurately, that they admitted it without prompting or any type of investigation.

Besides, Sherman isn’t the best person to be commenting on the fairness of the penalty. He benefited from the concealment, given that opposing teams didn’t know to test his ability to run and cut and change directions and accelerate and decelerate given the injury, since they had no idea he was anything less than 100 percent.

If other teams had known, he may have been tested. And if he were unable to play like he does when healthy, he would have been tested some more. And some more.

While Sherman acknowledged that he was “banged up,” the fact that he showed up for the Pro Bowl suggests that his injury wasn’t very significant. Still, it will be hard for the Seahawks to backpedal at this point, given that coach Pete Carroll: (1) disclosed the injury voluntarily (albeit belatedly); and (2) explained that the injury was affecting Sherman physically and mentally.