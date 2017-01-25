Richard Sherman suggests Seahawks are being singled out

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman addressed on Wednesday the news that the team could lose as much as second-round draft pick for failing to disclose Sherman’s MCL injury. In addition to describing the potential penalty as “foolishness,” he suggested that the Seahawks are being singled out.
“I think they kind of are a little too hard on our team for no reason,” Sherman said. “I think if there’s other teams that kind of just got docked for the same thing, so it’s going to be curious how they treat the other teams.”
The potential loss of a draft pick for concealing an injury comes from the reality that the Seahawks have been caught on three other occasions violating the rules regarding offseason workouts. Without the history of other violations, the Seahawks would be looking at a fine only. Given the other violations, which culminated in the loss of a fifth-round draft pick and the forfeiture of a week of OTA sessions in 2017 (along with $400,000 in fines), the NFL will be accelerating the penalties.
It’s not that the Seahawks fudged the injury report; plenty of teams (if not all teams) do. The problem is that the Seahawks got caught. Or, more accurately, that they admitted it without prompting or any type of investigation.
Besides, Sherman isn’t the best person to be commenting on the fairness of the penalty. He benefited from the concealment, given that opposing teams didn’t know to test his ability to run and cut and change directions and accelerate and decelerate given the injury, since they had no idea he was anything less than 100 percent.
If other teams had known, he may have been tested. And if he were unable to play like he does when healthy, he would have been tested some more. And some more.
While Sherman acknowledged that he was “banged up,” the fact that he showed up for the Pro Bowl suggests that his injury wasn’t very significant. Still, it will be hard for the Seahawks to backpedal at this point, given that coach Pete Carroll: (1) disclosed the injury voluntarily (albeit belatedly); and (2) explained that the injury was affecting Sherman physically and mentally.
Well, they took a 3rd rounder from the Chiefs last year, so i wouldn’t say you guys are being singled out.
is this guy for real??? if my Patriots did this gotohe77 would want BB and TB12 executed…..wake up!!!!!
They have been caught for multiple infractions, everyone knows you the more you get caught being in trouble the tougher the consequences.
If you want to be mad, anyone be upset with the coach who let the cat out of the bag.
A team with Cheat the Pete should be singled out. It’s a pattern.
The problems with the NFL started the day they hired the current clow..err commissioner. From the start, with his first real act of the spygate saga and punishment. He punished a team for murder, and the crime was jaywalking. Since then, all his decisions have been head scratchers. The apparent favoritism of some teams (Jets and Giants), while singling out other teams for severe punishments have what’s amounted to a clusterfudge. No one is happy with the NFL except 33 people. Until you get rid of that 33rd person, ratings, popularity, and most important $$$ will continually decrease.
Welcome to Goodell’s house of random punishments (or maybe not so random, depending on the team and owner). I wonder if the Giants would get the same treatment for the same violation.
I was hoping he really was going to stop talking to the media. No such luck.
All teams “fudge” the injury report because the definition of “injured” is so murky. If a player can play at game time what difference does it make if it is a “game time decision” or if he didn’t fully practice during the week or if he just plays through some soreness? Anybody who has a serious injury obviously won’t risk his future by aggravating a real injury further but some are just boo boos that come with the job. I agree with Sherman, the league has it’s prima donnas and princesses as well as it’s bad boys, and he should be flattered that they consider the Seahawks as so good they have to try to take away from their game. But, give me a bad boy any day! The best way to beat the NFL is to go out and win despite any obstacles they throw up…kinda like the Pats are doing!
You’re no relevant anymore Dick, your team is out of the playoffs. The NFL needs to pull HIS media credentials so we don’t have to listen to this over-paid, no-talent crybaby.
The victim card…..how new and refreshing.
So, in summary: Either Dick Sherman is just terrible and has lost a step or Pete is willing to lose a draft pick for lying about the injury report. See what happens when you try to cover for a diva who thinks he’s better than he actually is?