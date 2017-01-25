Rick Spielman on Adrian Peterson: We have to evaluate everything

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2017, 10:09 AM EST

Among the biggest issues for the Vikings to deal with this offseason is running back Adrian Peterson’s future with the club.

Peterson has an $18 million cap number for the 2017 season, which is a lot for a player who turns 32 in March and is coming off a year where he averaged 1.9 yards per carry while missing 13 games after early-season knee surgery. Peterson is due a $6 million roster bonus in March, leaving the Vikings with less than two months to come up with a new contract that works for both sides or decide whether to move on without him.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman has said in the past that he wants Peterson to retire as a member of the Vikings and he reaffirmed that hope during an interview with Tom Pelissero and Mark Dominik on Sirius XM NFL Radio. Spielman stopped well short of saying Peterson’s return for 2017 is a done deal, however.

“Right now we’re assessing everything, we’re assessing our whole football team,” Spielman said. “Adrian Peterson is under contract with the Minnesota Vikings next year and he’s been a valuable part of our organization. I think he’s a Hall of Fame running back and we’re just going through the process, but we have to evaluate everything.”

Whether Peterson is back or not, Spielman said the Vikings “have to address” an offensive line that was beset by injuries and poor performance in 2016. If they don’t upgrade in that area, the results for the ground game probably aren’t going to look much better under any circumstances.