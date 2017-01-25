Roger Goodell on skipping Pats game: “The focus should be on the players”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to get to all the stadiums, but his recent double-dip in Atlanta gave the clear appearance of avoiding the Patriots.
But Goodell danced around the topic Wednesday during an interview with Colin Cowherd of FOX, after being asked if “safety concerns” kept him from going to Gillette Stadium last week for the AFC Championship Game, after being in Atlanta the previous week.
“Listen, Colin, we had two great games,” Goodell said, via Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com. “I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can. We have two great games, and you’ve got to choose.
“Frankly, the focus should be on the players.”
Sure it should. That’s why so many people, including some of the NFL’s best players, are hoping to see a potentially awkward exchange between Tom Brady and Goodell next week.
The Patriots have played three home games since the beginning of Deflategate two years ago, and Goodell hasn’t attended any of them. And while he could have probably eased some of the tension by showing up there for some random regular season game, it’s now a thing.
He was also asked about his relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
“I wouldn’t be doing my job if somebody wasn’t unhappy with a decision you make,” Goodell said. “Robert and I can disagree about certain things. We have a healthy relationship. But that’s true with any owner. . . .
“I can’t agree with everybody at every moment, and I shouldn’t. A lot of these issues can be issues between teams. We obviously have to discipline our clubs, that’s part of the process. And we do that with clubs when there is a violation of policy. It’s not personal, it’s professional.”
Kraft might have a good relationship with Goodell — compartmentalizing is a skill many successful people have — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t hold a grudge. And watching that grudge play out next week in Houston may be as entertaining as the game to many.
and that is why he should be fired
Whatever makes Roger cash is truly all he cares about. As long as the owners continue to use him as their puppet, he stays and the league will continue its downfall.
I would just love one day for a true journalist to just ask “Why aren’t you capable of giving a straight answer?” or even better “Mr. Goodell your term as commissioner has the momentum of a runaway freight train. Why are you so popular?”
Professional? The NFL was anything but professional in the handling of Deflategate. They had a pre-determined conclusion and made themselves look stupid.
Still waiting on his tour guide to atlanta.
He’s so dumb doesn’t know he’s loathed in the ATL too.
Keep up the great work Rog!
While i do not like what the commissioner has not and has done for pro football i don`t quite get what the big deal is about him and brady and the pats. i mean, i find it very hard to believe a man that runs a multi billion dollar business is “scared” to hand a trophy out. big deal…its awkward, big freaking deal.
Robert Kraft is getting old and has lost his fastball. Jonathan Kraft understands only too well how much of a scumbag Goodell really is. The truth is that he is better off staying away from Gillette Stadium because he really isn’t wanted.
Goodell speak: rewritten—We obviously have to discipline SOME OF our clubs, that’s part of the process. And we do that with clubs WE DON’T LIKE when there is a violation of policy. SOME OWNERS AREN’T INCLUDED IN THIS DISCPLINE STRUCTURE.
That’s more accurate.
The key may be the draft in Philadelphia where Goodell is guaranteed to receive a voluminous welcome. If he again sneers at the fans taunting them to be louder in their frustrated disgust the owners may finally realize that Goodell is one of the main reasons for the growing dissatisfaction with the game (and a threat to their pocket books). Goodell’s continued employment guarantees a contentious CBA extension negotiation so it makes no sense for the owners to keep him around as he has alienated the fans, the players and several critical owners. Jettisoning him before the negotiations will allow for a future looking negotiation while retaining him will focus on past disputes. Even the sainted Rooneys and Maras can see that!
Lmao at that pic. Why would anyone want to take selfies with Goodell?
The longer Goodell waits to go back to Foxboro, the less and less focus will go to the players when he finally goes.
I guess he just has to stay away forever.
“The Patriots have played three home games since the beginning of Deflategate two years ago, and Goodell hasn’t attended any of them.”
That’s a hell of a road trip, but who am I to say.
It might have been different if they’ve had something like 19 or 20 home games since then, but who’s counting.
“A lot of these issues can be issues between teams.”
And there it is folks. The impetus behind Framegate.
The league has never been more financially solvent. The league prints money at the expense of the viewing experience, fan enjoyment, integrity, etc. Until the people say “no more”, nothing will change.
Someones lips are moving and nothings coming out…………….
It’s like this super bowl is about patriots vs Goddell. I would feel extremely disrespected if I were the Falcons. I really hope the Falcons destroy them and Brady has to walk silently to the locker room while Goddell hands the trophy to Matty ice.
**********************************************
Does he honestly think the logical normal fan looking into the deflategate scandal agrees with this assessment? He suspended a perennial quarterback (possibly the best to ever wear an NFL uniform) 4 games for possibly being aware of footballs being deflated. Think about that for a second. There have been other players and organizations who were proved guilty and caught on live TV who didn’t get this type of discipline. Who is he really kidding? How this whole ordeal was dragged out definitely displayed “personal” rather than “professional”.
What I would like to see is Tom Brady announce that he is suing the NFL, Roger and Ted Wells for $1 billion for defamation of character. He should announce it, if he’s lucky enough , during the trophy presentation.
Goodell is afraid. That simple. Afraid to admit he got it wrong. Afraid to admit he capitulated to jealous owners. Afraid to admit he was wrong.
Goodell’s NFL – National Football Lies
Political Doubletalk 101 Final Exam
Pick the most cowardly response.
Q Are you concerned about safety in Foxboro?
A. “Listen, Colin, we had two great games,”
B. “I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. ”
C. ” I try to get to as many stadiums as I can.”
D. “We have two great games, and you’ve got to choose.”
Why would Goodell ever want to be around NE fans? From these comments, they are obviously delusional and maybe even dangerous. Cheating is cheating. Get over it.