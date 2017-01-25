Roger Goodell on skipping Pats game: “The focus should be on the players”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to get to all the stadiums, but his recent double-dip in Atlanta gave the clear appearance of avoiding the Patriots.

But Goodell danced around the topic Wednesday during an interview with Colin Cowherd of FOX, after being asked if “safety concerns” kept him from going to Gillette Stadium last week for the AFC Championship Game, after being in Atlanta the previous week.

“Listen, Colin, we had two great games,” Goodell said, via Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com. “I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can. We have two great games, and you’ve got to choose.

“Frankly, the focus should be on the players.”

Sure it should. That’s why so many people, including some of the NFL’s best players, are hoping to see a potentially awkward exchange between Tom Brady and Goodell next week.

The Patriots have played three home games since the beginning of Deflategate two years ago, and Goodell hasn’t attended any of them. And while he could have probably eased some of the tension by showing up there for some random regular season game, it’s now a thing.

He was also asked about his relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if somebody wasn’t unhappy with a decision you make,” Goodell said. “Robert and I can disagree about certain things. We have a healthy relationship. But that’s true with any owner. . . .

“I can’t agree with everybody at every moment, and I shouldn’t. A lot of these issues can be issues between teams. We obviously have to discipline our clubs, that’s part of the process. And we do that with clubs when there is a violation of policy. It’s not personal, it’s professional.”

Kraft might have a good relationship with Goodell — compartmentalizing is a skill many successful people have — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t hold a grudge. And watching that grudge play out next week in Houston may be as entertaining as the game to many.