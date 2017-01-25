Saints interviewing Mike Nolan, Brian VanGorder

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 6:34 AM EST

The Saints continue trying to piece together a defensive staff, and they’re talking to a couple of possible assistants with plenty of experience.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Saints are interviewing former Mike Nolan and Brian VanGorder for positions on their staff.

They’ve previously talked to former Raiders coordinator Jason Tarver and former 49ers coach Jim Tomsula before he went to Washington.

Nolan, another former 49ers head coach, had recently interviewed with the Jaguars but has removed his name from consideration there according to Marvez.

VanGorder has bounced between the college and pro games, with terms as the Falcons defensive coordinator and Jaguars and Jets position coach jobs, along with stints at Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia. He also has one of the fantastic mustaches in football, on par with the Dave Wannstedts and Jeff Fishers of the world.