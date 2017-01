Posted by Zac Jackson on January 25, 2017, 6:58 PM EST

The Saints have signed long snapper Jesse Schmitt, John J. Hendrix of CanalStreetChronicles.com reported on Wednesday.

Justin Drescher, who has been the Saints’ long snapper since 2010, will be a free agent in March unless he signs a new contract before then.

Schmitt was signed by the Packers last summer but broke his hand a day into his stint there. Per the report, the Saints signed Schmitt after evaluating him at a camp last weekend.