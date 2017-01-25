Stephen Gostkowski breaks Adam Vinatieri’s playoff extra point record

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2017, 5:46 AM EST

It didn’t get a lot of attention, but Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski set an all-time NFL record during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Gostkowski kicked his 67th career postseason extra point on Sunday, which moved him ahead of Adam Vinatieri, who has kicked 66, for the most in NFL history.

Since replacing Vinatieri as the Patriots’ kicker in 2006, Gostkowski has played in 21 postseason games. Vinatieri has played in 30 postseason games, 17 with the Patriots and 13 with the Colts.

In third place on the all-time postseason extra point list is Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who has made 59.