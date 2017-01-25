 Skip to content

Texans tackle Chris Clark recovering from shoulder surgery

January 25, 2017
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Chris Clark #74 of the Houston Texans helps Brock Osweiler #17 from the ground during the game against the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Texans offensive tackle Chris Clark needed shoulder surgery following the 2016 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The report described the surgery as “a cleanup procedure” and said Clark has “a good medical outlook” for the offseason.

Clark has been valuable for the Texans. He started four games at left tackle in 2016 when Duane Brown was injured, then moved over to right tackle following an injury to Derek Newton. He ended up starting 14 of 16 games.

Clark, 31, is under contract through 2017. He’s made 18 starts in two seasons in Houston and has started 45 of 96 games over his seven-year career.

