Texans tackle Chris Clark recovering from shoulder surgery

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 25, 2017, 7:44 PM EST

Texans offensive tackle Chris Clark needed shoulder surgery following the 2016 season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The report described the surgery as “a cleanup procedure” and said Clark has “a good medical outlook” for the offseason.

Clark has been valuable for the Texans. He started four games at left tackle in 2016 when Duane Brown was injured, then moved over to right tackle following an injury to Derek Newton. He ended up starting 14 of 16 games.

Clark, 31, is under contract through 2017. He’s made 18 starts in two seasons in Houston and has started 45 of 96 games over his seven-year career.