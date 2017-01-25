Todd Bowles “pretty sure where I’m going” for OC

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 9:14 AM EST

The Jets still don’t have an offensive coordinator, but coach Todd Bowles seems pretty relaxed about it.

“I’m pretty sure where I’m going,” Bowles said, via Kimberley Martin of Newsday.

The reported candidates include former Texans coordinator George Godsey and Saints wide receivers coach John Morton.

And while the search has gone on for some time, Bowles has had plenty of time to think about it. He told reporters he knew going into last season that former coordinator Chan Gailey was going to retire, saying “it was definitive after the first year.”

That gave Bowles plenty of time to identify a possible replacement,which makes it interesting considering how long it has taken him to announce one.