Uninterested in 49ers job, Chris Ballard will interview with Colts

Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard was the first, second, and third choice of the 49ers for the still-vacant G.M. position. The interest wasn’t mutual.
Ballard feels differently about the G.M. job in Indianapolis. And for good reason. The Colts: (1) have a franchise quarterback; and (2) don’t have a non-ownership, non-football executive who is involved in football operations without the same accountability to which football employees are subject.
As to the 49ers’ job, Ballard wasn’t inclined to interview. Technically, the Chiefs exercised their prerogative to deny permission because the team’s season had not yet ended. As to the Colts’ job, Ballard is indeed interested and will proceed.
The depth and quality of the G.M. candidates in Indianapolis make it less likely that Jimmy Raye III will be promoted from within the organization, assuming that the G.M. comes in with full control over the roster and the ability to change coaches after 2017, if the G.M. sees fit to do so.
Yes, owner Jim Irsay can be a handful. But the bar is currently low in Indianapolis and the space is ready for a variety of banners to be raised. With the most important position in pro football filled for years to come, the task of building a true contender should be easier than it would have been, say, in San Francisco.
A man child or a drug addict…….. at least Isray knows how to party
Once I heard he likes Tom Cable I became extremely happy he declined.
I never thought I would have to say that Jim Irsay is a better owner than anyone…
Ouch! How does that feel, Jed?
goldrush36 says:
Jan 25, 2017 2:39 PM
Once I heard he likes Tom Cable I became extremely happy he declined.
_____________________________________
Be honest, were you one of the Chip Kelly fan boys when they first hired him?
He’s smart…he had no interest in boarding the sinking ship known as the SS 49ers. Going to SF would be like boarding the SS Minnow with Jed Dork as the captain for a three-hour tour only to find out it’s a disaster waiting to happen.
The yorks are bad owners.
No one wants to be there.
Why does everyone think its because of the roster that people don’t want the job.
Maybe it’s Jed York, who the heck would want to coach for this guy? Even if you make it to the SB and multiple champ games, you still get fired. Jed York is insatiable and a moron.
NOBODY wants to be there .Nice new stadium .
Tom Cable inspires athletes. He is a better coach that either of the lummoxes the 49ers hired the last two times, and will likely get another shot someday. I hope he has success and you posers can eat your crow.
Declining the job in SF should have increased his perceived value to the rest of the league.
Choosing not to work for SF is a double win for candidates unless they are so bad that no one else would seriously consider hiring them.
jtdapit50 says:
Jan 25, 2017 3:20 PM
Why does everyone think its because of the roster that people don’t want the job.
———————-
No one thinks that. Everyone knows it’s because of the owner.
That said, the roster is a problem.