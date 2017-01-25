Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2017, 6:23 AM EST

The Patriots threw more passes with four wide receivers on the field on Sunday against the Steelers than they had in the first 17 games of the season combined.

Bills G.M. Doug Whaley says he doesn’t think his team is one player away from a title.

Here’s a look at some of the Dolphins’ options in the first round of the draft.

Jets coach Todd Bowles is still working on finding a new offensive coordinator.

Ravens executive Eric DeCosta hasn’t said whether he’s interested in the Colts G.M. job.

The Browns won’t rule out drafting Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon, who was shown on tape punching a woman.

Some in Cincinnati are calling on the Bengals to cut CB Adam Jones.

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger defended WR Antonio Brown as a great player, despite a report that the team is growing tired of his “pouting.”

The 88-year-old groundskeeper George Toma is in Houston, working on preparing the Texans’ field for the Super Bowl — as he has for all 51 Super Bowls.

With his son in the Super Bowl, former Titans OL Bruce Matthews is thinking back to his own Super Bowl appearance.

The Colts are seeking a new home for training camp.

Former Jaguars CB Tommie Campbell has been charged with drug crimes.

The Broncos met with Alabama TE O.J. Howard at the Senior Bowl.

Chiefs RB Spencer Ware is getting recognition for out-playing his contract.

Not everyone in Oakland thinks the Raiders will move to Las Vegas.

The Chargers are trying to drum up support in Los Angeles.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is at the Senior Bowl, where he spotted QB Dak Prescott last year.

The Falcons may follow the Giants’ blueprint in how to beat the Patriots.

Brian Dawkins is working as a talent evaluator for the Eagles at the Senior Bowl.

Washington coach Jay Gruden says new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky will get his players to play a little harder.

The Bears think they’re getting an advantage by coaching the Senior Bowl.

The Lions may find a cornerback at the Senior Bowl.

Olivia Munn, Aaron Rodgers‘ girlfriend, says the Packers faced off-field adversity.

The Vikings think they’re able to do a good job of developing defensive line strength.

The Falcons will be the designated home team at the Super Bowl.

The Panthers’ tight ends coach was watching Alabama TE O.J. Howard at the Senior Bowl.

Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis acknowledges his team has to get better in a lot of areas.

Should the Buccaneers regret letting Rich McKay leave the franchise?

Former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner is still active in Arizona.

John Fassel is happy to remain the Rams’ special teams coordinator.

The 49ers are promising not to raise ticket prices for the next two years.

The Seahawks have seven Pro Bowlers for the third straight year.