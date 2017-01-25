Wes Welker at Senior Bowl with Texans coaching staff

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 25, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

The Texans made some changes to their offensive coaching staff, and they may be looking at bringing in someone coach Bill O’Brien knows well.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, former Patriots (and Chargers and Dolphins and Broncos and Rams) wide receiver Wes Welker is with the Texans coaching staff in Mobile watching Senior Bowl practices. He was with New England when O’Brien was there.

There has been no word of his hiring, but there’s certainly an opening for someone with Welker’s expertise.

When the Texans parted ways with offensive coordinator George Godsey (who worked with the team’s quarterbacks as well), they also shifted Sean Ryan from working with the team’s wide receivers to quarterbacks coach.

Welker has apparently explored coaching opportunities before, and working with a group which includes DeAndre Hopkins would be a pretty good place to start.