Antonio Brown wants to “quiet the noise” with another video

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 6:47 AM EST

Antonio Brown’s still making Facebook Live videos, and at least this one isn’t likely to get him in any trouble. Maybe he has a quota.

The Steelers wide receiver posted a video yesterday from a private plane in which he said it was time to “quiet the noise,” after the noise he created last week by posting video from the Steelers locker room which became a thing leading up to the AFC Championship Game.

“There’s been a lot of reports, a lot of different people saying a lot of different things. You guys know the truth,” Brown said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Whatever that means, and there was 14 minutes of it, Brown said he meant no harm by the original message, and declared a personal motto for next year.

“I think Atlanta says, ‘Rise Up,'” Brown said. “I say rise above — above the naysayers, above the critics, above the haters, above the doubters.”

Brown had another incredibly productive season, but it is beginning to sound like there are people in Pittsburgh upon whom his act is beginning to wear thin. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger referred to Brown’s “pouting,” and coach Mike Tomlin sending a veiled message last week about star players ending up on other teams.