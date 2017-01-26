Bengals bring back kicker Randy Bullock

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 10:31 AM EST

The Bengals lost patience with kicker Mike Nugent last season, and brought Randy Bullock in to replace him.

They must have been convinced he’s an upgrade, since the team just announced that Bullock had been re-signed.

Over the final three games, Bullock hit all his extra points and was 5-of-6 on field goals, with the only miss a potential game-winner against the Texans.

The Bengals will probably bring in some competition, but Bullock has been good enough to keep getting gigs.

He also had temp jobs with the Steelers and Giants last year, and has also kicked for the Texans and Jets.