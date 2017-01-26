 Skip to content

Bengals bring back kicker Randy Bullock

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 10:31 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 24: Randy Bullock #4 of the Cincinnati Bengals misses a 43 yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds to allow the Houston Texans to hold on to a 12-10 win at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bengals lost patience with kicker Mike Nugent last season, and brought Randy Bullock in to replace him.

They must have been convinced he’s an upgrade, since the team just announced that Bullock had been re-signed.

Over the final three games, Bullock hit all his extra points and was 5-of-6 on field goals, with the only miss a potential game-winner against the Texans.

The Bengals will probably bring in some competition, but Bullock has been good enough to keep getting gigs.

He also had temp jobs with the Steelers and Giants last year, and has also kicked for the Texans and Jets.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cincinnati Bengals, Home, Rumor Mill
1 Response to “Bengals bring back kicker Randy Bullock”
  1. bengals1974 says: Jan 26, 2017 10:39 AM

    kick offs were not that great… Missed the one field goal that had some meaning..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!