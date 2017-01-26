Can a Bill Belichick defense be beaten in the Super Bowl? Yes

With the Patriots preparing to face arguably the best offense they’ve seen in a Super Bowl since The Greatest Show on Turf in early 2002, many have been reflecting on the best defensive game plans ever hatched by coach Bill Belichick. Beyond his brilliance from Super Bowl XXXVI, when he dared Mike Martz and the Rams to run the ball and they didn’t, Belichick also crafted the game-shrinking strategy that somehow allowed the Giants to outscore the Bills in Super Bowl XXV.
But Belichick can be beaten in the Super Bowl. It’s happened twice before. And the same guy was responsible for both offensive game plans.
The guy who cracked the code of the all-time great code-cracker was former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride. He joined PFT Live recently to discuss how he pulled it off, not once but twice.
He also said plenty of other interesting things about the upcoming game, but that was the best possible hook to get you to listen to what he had to say.
Sure. But will Kraft get drunk again and sleep through the whole game?
What kind of question is this?
Of course he can! Anyone can!
Those two losses to the Giants, the Patriots played pretty good Defense. The problem in both Super Bowl losses was that the Pats were held to under 20 points in both Super Bowls.
That is how you beat them
Falcons are due for a loss and Belichick will shut Julio down… Pats by 10…
The Atlanta offense will be the best offense the Patriots defense has seen since it’s last practice with the current Patriots offense.