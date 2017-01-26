Carson Wentz will head to California for mechanics work

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 7:02 AM EST

Both of this year’s Super Bowl quarterbacks have spent time in past offseasons working with Tom House and Adam Dedeaux on their mechanics, which suggests it isn’t the worst of ideas for a quarterback trying to polish his game.

Count Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz among those who will be following the lead of Tom Brady, Matt Ryan and many others. Wentz’ agent Ryan Tollner said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, that Wentz will be spending time with Dedeaux in California this offseason.

The exact date of Wentz’s trip isn’t known at this point, but is expected to come in the next couple of months as he said he wanted to take about a month off from throwing after the end of the regular season.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said early in the season that the team had spent time working on Wentz’s feet and upper body mechanics and December saw the coach talking about a need to get Wentz “off of his back foot” when it comes time to deliver the ball. That may provide some idea of what Wentz’s work will be focusing on this offseason.