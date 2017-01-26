Chiefs want more work, more big plays from Tyreek Hill

Posted by Zac Jackson on January 26, 2017, 8:12 PM EST

After Tyreek Hill scored 12 touchdowns as rookie, it makes sense that the Chiefs would want him to get even more involved in the offense next season.

On Sirius XM NFL Radio Thursday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that the team doesn’t just plan on Hill doing more. It plans on Hill being better.

“We use him a lot on special teams obviously,” Reid said. “When he came to us, that’s what we originally thought we had. He then said, ‘Listen I can do this offensive thing.’ He’s innately a smart kid. We kept adding to it and he got it.

“I’d expect him to learn that whole [playbook] by the end of all the OTAs and training camp and then be even more of a threat.”

Hill went from fifth-round pick to first-team All-Pro as a return specialist. He caught six touchdown passes, ran for three touchdowns and scored three times on returns. The team lists him as a wide receiver and that’s the position at which he could probably most easily get more snaps, but opponents know the Chiefs will try to use him more.

So, he could be a decoy, he could be used on misdirection runs, and as he showed last season he’s a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball. Five of his 12 touchdowns covered at least 68 yards.

“He was averaging 35 [snaps per game last season],” Reid said. “Maybe he can double that or at least take it up a couple notches and allow him to get in more in a starting role.”