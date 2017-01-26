Coordinator Vic Fangio to coach outside linebackers for Bears also

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 26, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

When the 49ers reportedly showed interest in Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the Bears denied their request.

And considering they’re asking him to do even more this year, that seems reasonable.

According to Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears are in no hurry to replace outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt, and Fangio is assuming that role until or unless a replacement is eventually hired.

“I like coaching,” Fangio said. “It does take a little bit more time and effort. But I’ve done it before, so that part doesn’t worry me.

“That’s the way I’ve done it most places I’ve been. I did it that way all four years in San Francisco, and the other places I’ve been, I’ve usually done that. It’s not something new.”

Fangio made a name for himself coaching the position in New Orleans under Jim Mora, from 1986-94, and has been hands on even after moving up to coordinator jobs.

He also disputed the reports that the 49ers contacted him, calling it “just hearsay stuff,” and said that since he’s under contract with the Bears, it wasn’t really a topic.