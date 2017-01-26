Could Jimmy Garoppolo choose to stay with the Patriots?

The persistent chatter that the Patriots will try to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason flows from the presumption that, a year from now, he’ll hit the open market and join another team (possibly, a division rival). But what if that premise is flawed?
Garropolo could decide in 12 months to do a short-term deal that pays him at the top of the backup market (and maybe the bottom of the starter market) in an effort to see just how much longer Tom Brady will choose to stay. For older quarterbacks, the decline can come very, very quickly. For Brady, who turns 40 in August, how many more years does he really have left?
For Garoppolo, who is 25, does it make sense to take $10 million or so for 2018 and 2019 and hope that, come 2020, he’ll be the guy?
There’s one fact that suggests: (1) Garoppolo will know exactly what Brady plans to do; and (2) Garoppolo may be inclined to take less in the interim. He’s represented by the same firm that represents Brady. That firm has over the years signed off on a stream of below-market deals that pay Brady far less than he’s objectively worth. Garoppolo, after spending years studying and interacting with Brady, could decide to approach things the same way
The Patriots of the salary-cap era have managed to identify and cultivate players who will choose to take less in the interests of advancing the greater good. If Garoppolo becomes the heir to Brady’s financial mindset, Garoppolo also could hang around long enough to be the heir to Brady’s throne.
Finally someone addresses a key issue – what JG wants and indeed he may want to stay with BB and Josh, especially if there is a transition plan at BOTH QB and HC.
Pats could certainly overpay him for the final 3 years of Brady’s career. After all, history says it is not easy to find a QB.
They will trade him before he gets a chance to receive a kiss in the mouth…this org doesn’t hug anyone much less kiss them…the result…7 SB appearances.
I’d stay, he knows the system and will therefore most likely play better there.
Please stay Grapps…we’ll need you soon to keep the legacy going and going!
That should be his only option. The patriots are able to replenish their roster by constantly selling desperate teams some magic beans. These GMs need to wake up and stop just handing NE draft picks.
I would love to see something like that, honestly. There is the other possibility however that Bill would rather use him as trade capital now and cultivate a different QB down the line, but if I could actual anticipate what Bill would do I would be living a very different life….
No, he should fool some stupid and desperate team into paying him a buttload of money up front before they find out how worthless he is and cut him. Gots-ta get PAID!
If I’m him I stay put until The Hoodie retires and perhaps beyond depending on who replaces him. Winning is way more fun than losing and once you’re a multi-millionaire the lifestyle difference of a few million dollars must be hardly noticeable.
Over/under on Brady’s remaining tenure is 3yrs. I can’t see Jimmy hanging around that long ..he’s in his prime. Besides, who wants the unenviable task of replacing the GOAT?