Cyrus Kouandjio had hip surgery after fall at home

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 2:57 PM EST
ORCHARD PARK, NY - May 18: Cyrus Kouandjio #71 of Buffalo Bills takes part in drills during the Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp on May 18, 2014 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bills announced last week that wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Shaq Lawson recently had surgeries and Thursday brings word of another member of the roster who required an operation.

The team announced that tackle Cyrus Kouandjio had hip surgery on Wednesday. Kouandjio’s surgery wasn’t the result of an injury sustained during the regular season, however.

According to the Bills, Kouandjio was hurt when he fell at his home. Their statement says that they anticipate he will be ready for training camp, which would seem to make Kouandjio unlikely to participate in the team’s offseason program.

Kouandjio was a second-round pick in 2014 and has started seven games over the last two seasons. He has competed for the right tackle job the last two summers and made five starts in place of left tackle Cordy Glenn last season. Jordan Mills started every game at right tackle and is on track to be a free agent.

3 Responses to “Cyrus Kouandjio had hip surgery after fall at home”
  1. thirdistheworrd says: Jan 26, 2017 3:02 PM

    It’s amazing that an 80-year-old man is still playing at such a high level in the NFL.

  2. TB12RALLYCRY says: Jan 26, 2017 3:05 PM

    The Bills……” fallen at home”……this otta be good……….

  3. ecarlso8 says: Jan 26, 2017 3:09 PM

    “fell at home”……hmmmmm

