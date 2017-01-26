Cyrus Kouandjio had hip surgery after fall at home

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 2:57 PM EST

The Bills announced last week that wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Shaq Lawson recently had surgeries and Thursday brings word of another member of the roster who required an operation.

The team announced that tackle Cyrus Kouandjio had hip surgery on Wednesday. Kouandjio’s surgery wasn’t the result of an injury sustained during the regular season, however.

According to the Bills, Kouandjio was hurt when he fell at his home. Their statement says that they anticipate he will be ready for training camp, which would seem to make Kouandjio unlikely to participate in the team’s offseason program.

Kouandjio was a second-round pick in 2014 and has started seven games over the last two seasons. He has competed for the right tackle job the last two summers and made five starts in place of left tackle Cordy Glenn last season. Jordan Mills started every game at right tackle and is on track to be a free agent.