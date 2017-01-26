Dave Gettleman: I won’t reach to take a tackle

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2017, 5:31 PM EST

The Panthers offensive line was a problem for the team all season, leading coach Ron Rivera to refer to the unit as a “catastrophe” after a November loss to the Raiders.

One of the factors in the team’s dismal play up front was the absence of left tackle Michael Oher for 13 games after a September concussion. Right guard Trai Turner said Oher plans to return next season, but General Manager Dave Gettleman said Thursday that he hasn’t spoken to Oher since the end of the year about where things stand.

That makes it easy to start the list of offseason needs in Carolina with help at tackle, but it may not be coming via the draft. Gettleman, speaking from the Super Bowl, said he wasn’t overly impressed with what he saw and that he wouldn’t force the issue if that feeling didn’t change in the coming months.

“It’s not great,” Gettleman said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Here’s the other thing. In the past I’ve gotten killed for not drafting tackles. I’ll tell you right now, if you overdraft a guy, you’re going to be upset. The coaches are going to be upset. The team is going to be upset. Everybody’s going to be mad at the guy, and it’s not his fault. … No, he was a sixth round pick, and you took him the fourth round. That’s not his fault. He wasn’t jumping up in front of you in the draft saying ‘pick me, pick me!’ You decided to take him. I just will not reach. No matter how bad the perceived need is, I’m not going to reach.”

Gettleman is hardly alone in his read on this year’s tackle prospects and that could make for some spirited bidding for help at the position once free agency gets underway in March.